Costco Vs Sam's Club Food Court: Here's How The 2 Compare

The ordering processes between Costco and Sam's Club could not be more different. At Costco, you can order at a computer terminal without needing to speak to an associate. You can even pay right there. If you would prefer to talk to an associate when you order, there's still an option to do that, but I always prefer the computer, especially if I'm a little indecisive when placing my order.

Sam's Club, on the other hand, requires that you order at the counter if you didn't order ahead of time on the app with a process known as "Scan & Go," which is only available to members. While this isn't necessarily the worst news, it does make for a much slower ordering process, and likely a line. In my case, there certainly was one. If you are a member, the Scan & Go process in the cafe is a very convenient way to order and pick up food, but if you're not a member, it's not a perk you can enjoy.

Though ordering couldn't be more different, actually picking up food was pretty similar. In both instances, I waited with a slew of other people also waiting for their food. At Sam's Club, we were arranged in something of a line with each person returning to the counter to collect their food. Costco calls out food orders via a number system. Even though Sam's Club has a Scan & Go option, I have to award this category to Costco because I enjoyed the ordering process much more.