12 Kid-Friendly Restaurants To Visit In Las Vegas

Over 40 million people flock to Las Vegas yearly. They're drawn to the casinos, all-inclusive hotels, extravagant shows, specialty museums, and quirky expedited wedding facilities. And in between all those flashy venues and endless entertainment, there is a slew of world-famous dining venues in Las Vegas that cater to all tastes and budgets, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to the Lotus of Siam, the Bacchanal Buffet, Tacos El Gordo, and Pizza Rock.

Despite its Sin City moniker, Las Vegas boasts plenty of attractions for kids, too, from amusement parks to shows and pools, as well as eateries with an extensive choice of healthy and decadent items. Based on suggestions from local outlets and cross-referenced with high-rated venues online and our own research, here is a selection of some of the most high-rated, kid-friendly restaurants spanning different types of cuisines and concepts, be they family-style diners, trendy bistros, dessert places, or menus accommodating various dietary restrictions. Most of these entries offer a kiddie menu, too, which would definitely come in handy for families with picky little eaters.