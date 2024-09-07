12 Kid-Friendly Restaurants To Visit In Las Vegas
Over 40 million people flock to Las Vegas yearly. They're drawn to the casinos, all-inclusive hotels, extravagant shows, specialty museums, and quirky expedited wedding facilities. And in between all those flashy venues and endless entertainment, there is a slew of world-famous dining venues in Las Vegas that cater to all tastes and budgets, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to the Lotus of Siam, the Bacchanal Buffet, Tacos El Gordo, and Pizza Rock.
Despite its Sin City moniker, Las Vegas boasts plenty of attractions for kids, too, from amusement parks to shows and pools, as well as eateries with an extensive choice of healthy and decadent items. Based on suggestions from local outlets and cross-referenced with high-rated venues online and our own research, here is a selection of some of the most high-rated, kid-friendly restaurants spanning different types of cuisines and concepts, be they family-style diners, trendy bistros, dessert places, or menus accommodating various dietary restrictions. Most of these entries offer a kiddie menu, too, which would definitely come in handy for families with picky little eaters.
Buddy V's Ristorante
Buddy V's is a casual Italian restaurant and wine bar located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. It was founded by baker and reality TV celebrity Buddy Valastro, also known as the Cake Boss. Other than it being wheelchair accessible and offering high chairs, takeout, and outdoor seating, it can also accommodate private events.
There are six different menus at Buddy V's: lunch, brunch, dinner, kids, beverages, and desserts. The latter includes family favorites like cannoli, Nutella cake, ice cream, and tiramisu. As for the kids' menu, it currently proposes items priced between $7 and $15, including chicken fingers with fries, chicken parmesan, and meatball spaghetti. The restaurant has a health score of A, and customers have taken to review sites to rave about the fast and attentive service, brunch buffet, and tasty drinks. Here are some of the most popular dishes: cheesy garlic bread, calamari fritti, My Wife's eggplant parm, My Mother-in-Law's linguine shrimp scampi, cheese ravioli, chicken rigatoni alla vodka, Nonna's 7-layer lasagna, and basically any of the pizzas.
(702) 607-2355
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is popular among adults and children alike, mainly because of its award-winning burgers, which are always served with fries, and its enormous decadent milkshakes, dubbed CrazyShakes. It has seven locations in the U.S., as well as over a dozen international branches — The Weeknd, Zendaya, Gordon Ramsay, and Giada De Laurentiis are a few of the many celebrities who have been spotted at the NYC location alone. As for the wheelchair-accessible Las Vegas branch, it's located in The Venetian Resort.
Featuring a retro urban aesthetic with a high ceiling and flashy neon signs, this restaurant welcomes walk-ins and offers private dining, takeout, high chairs, and free Wi-Fi. What's more, the outdoor patio overlooks the hotel's scenic Grand Canal and the Strip, and the kitchen can accommodate diners with gluten-free buns or vegan shakes upon request. Speaking of those famous milkshakes, the flavors span classics like chocolate, strawberry, and peanut butter to Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. These can be upgraded to CrazyShakes through various toppings that satisfy all cravings — from peanut butter cups and Funfetti cake to chocolate-covered pretzels, crumbled cookies, and brownies.
Other popular items on the menu include the wagyu steakhouse burger, hot chili fried pickles, and Cali chicken sandwich featuring grilled chicken, Swiss, truffle mayo, avocado, and pickled onions. Black Tap was awarded a health score of A, and parents have reported that both younger children and teenagers have enjoyed the colorful CrazyShakes, large sharable portions, juicy burgers, and crunchy fries.
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Honey Salt
Honey Salt is a casual American bistro and bar located across from Boca Park, close to Red Rock Casino and 20 minutes from the Strip. It's owned by restaurant developer Elizabeth Blau and her husband, Kim Canteenwalla, a chef with over 30 years of experience in various restaurants around the world. Established in 2012, this spot sources quality ingredients from the area's farmers and fishermen, and some of its accolades include being named both Food Network and Sunset's best kid-friendly restaurant, as well as winning the best restaurant — casual dining category at the 2024 Silver State Awards.
The bistro offers outdoor seating and takeout, not to mention that it's often booked for birthdays and baby showers. It also presents a variety of menus: lunch, brunch, dinner, vegan, dessert, happy hour, drinks, and kids. With a price range of $5-12, the latter has a cute "Mom-Approved" stamp and features mac and cheese, meatball pasta, a lemonade stand, and sides like broccoli and cheddar, fries, and pretzel bites and cheese sauce. There's also an "Only If You're Good" condition for sweet treats like the ice cream sandwich and the mini brookie, a chocolate chip cookie with fudge brownie and salted caramel ice cream.
The corn bisque, brookie, and backyard favorite burger are some of the other most-ordered items. Customers generally hype up the cozy atmosphere, fresh ingredients, filling yet moderately priced portions, tasty drinks, welcoming staff, ample nearby parking spots, and the large selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
(702) 445-6100
1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Taru Rockin' Sushi & Sake House
Located in Las Vegas' Chinatown, the wheelchair-accessible Taru is a trendy and upscale Asian fusion venue that's not only romantic but also suitable for families with children and private events. It offers takeout, high chairs, outdoor seating, vegan options, and free Wi-Fi, and it also allows customers to bring their own containers for leftovers.
In addition to the wide range of sushi and sashimi, the extensive menu also features popular items like mushroom miso pasta, Bul Go Gi (Korean BBQ with rice, salad, and miso soup), Uni Pasta (AAA grade Santa Barbara uni with homemade lobster emulsion), Hidden Dragon tempura roll (deep-fried shrimp and avocado roll with torched fresh salmon, chili sauce, and eel sauce), Empire of the Sun rice roll (spicy tuna with yellowtail and yuzu dressing), and a handful of delicious baked rolls. For dessert, try the Crispy Heaven (chocolate-covered marshmallow cake with cookies and cream ice cream) or tempura ice cream. Often noted as a hit among adults and kids alike in online reviews, patrons are especially impressed with the stylish interior, fresh ingredients, well-informed servers, and Instagram-ready dishes.
(702) 331-0619
4480 Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 500, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Fine Company
Having only opened in the fall of 2023, Fine Company — a casual-chic New American restaurant with a warm wooden interior and a cozy outdoor seating — is already a local favorite. Co-owned by chef Roy Ellamar, it's located in the Downtown Summerlin mall and offers takeout, but this spot only accepts credit card and mobile payments. Prices generally range from around $15 to $30, and the various menus include the usual brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert, plus one dubbed Fine Time (featuring specials on weekdays), a menu for wine, cocktails, and beer, and, of course, kids. The latter, however, is a bit cheaper, and it features three $10 items that include a free pineapple or vanilla soft serve for dessert: fried chicken strips (organic breast only), cheese shellbow pasta (made with quality butter, per the menu, and Parmesan cheese), and a grilled cheese sandwich with fries.
Fine Company's customers generally praise the attentive staff and elaborate dish presentation. Some of the top menu items include the Fileto fish sandwich (battered cod with cabbage slaw), salt and pepper shrimp (gulf shrimp with an original spice mix and chili oil), sturgeon caviar fries, brown butter pancakes (with bourbon maple butter), tomato burrata salad, steak and eggs, pastrami melt, and banana bread split.
(702) 405-0715
10970 Rosemary Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley. The duo aimed to provide customers with an authentic small-town diner "where the food tastes a lot like your grandma's favorite recipes," per the restaurant's website.
Marketing itself as a reasonably priced community- and family-oriented diner, this spot now has branches in 13 states, three of which are in Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard, West Sahara Avenue, and West Tropicana Avenue. The latter location, in particular, has received a health score of A, and customers have praised its clean space, affordable dishes, filling and shareable portions, and accommodating staff. But what might set Black Bear Diner apart from similar restaurants in the area is that it strongly supports Nicaraguan communities and coffee, and it has partnered with NGOs like Make-A-Wish of America. It's also won the Top Food Franchises of 2019's entrepreneur award.
Prices range between $5 and $25 across five menus: breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and cubs. The latter, as you may have guessed, is tailored for kids and features the following items: an option to build your own breakfast, chocolate chip pancakes, biscuit burger and fries (the priciest kids' dish at $6.49, as of this writing), chicken strips, and mac and cheese. Any child's drink, be it chocolate milk, lemonade, or cranberry juice, costs $1.99. Additionally, fresh strawberries or a sundae are included for free after 11:00 a.m.
Multiple locations
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
First established in Miami Beach, Florida in 1913, Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is an upscale steakhouse that's also suitable for families with kids, as well as for hosting private events. It currently operates in Chicago, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas' Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and Casino. The latter venue is wheelchair accessible, with outdoor seating, takeout, high chairs, and many Keto and vegan options. Prices generally range from $20 to $100, and signature dishes include fresh stone crabs, bone-in prime steaks, and the key lime pie.
There are eight different menus: all day, dinner market card, lunch market card, wine, cocktail and beer, dessert, gluten-free and vegetarian, and kids. The latter currently proposes items for either $12.95 or $19.95, such as petite filet mignon, mac and cheese, fried chicken tenders, crispy fried shrimp, and a grilled cheese sandwich. Each includes a beverage and a brownie sundae and is served with a choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, sweet corn, mashed potatoes, broccolini, or sliced apple.
Per online reviews, parents appreciate how patient and attentive the staff is with their kids, as well as the free dessert and smaller steak portion. Customers in general find the waiters well-informed and accommodating, and commend the extensive wine list, huge pie portions, and fresh seafood.
(702) 792-9222
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Crêpe Expectations
Crepes are appreciated by kids and adults alike, and Crêpe Expectations serves a wide savory and sweet selection. This versatile, thin, and flat delicacy may have originated in 13th-century France in the Brittany region, and crepes are not to be confused with pancakes, which are fluffier, smaller, thicker, and contain a raising agent. The wheelchair-accessible Crêpe Expectations brands itself as a cozy, casual, family-owned, and dog-friendly creperie that serves breakfast and lunch, with a choice of fresh juices and alcoholic beverages. Additionally, it offers takeout, outdoor seating, high chairs, and free Wi-Fi. There are four menus to peruse, titled savory yum, sweet yum, and breakfast yum, as well as the spirits, drinks, and coffee menu.
Patrons especially enjoy the following crepes, which range between $10 and $12, as of this writing: Go Bananas Foster (sliced bananas, creme de banana, and brandy sauce), La Jolla (bacon, guacamole, and chipotle mayo), Grand Turk (turkey, Jack cheese, black olives, and guacamole), and William Tell (sauteed cinnamon apples and caramel). Others say they particularly appreciate the large portions, generous stuffings, and fresh guacamole.
(702) 583-4939
9500 S Eastern Ave, Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89123
EGGscellent
Boasting a health score of A, the wheelchair-accessible EGGscellent is a trendy and casual family-style restaurant that was founded in 2018 and is open for breakfast and brunch. It's located close to the Harry Reid International Airport and several hotels, and it has outdoor seating, takeout, high chairs, free Wi-Fi, and many vegan and vegetarian options. On the other hand, it doesn't serve alcohol or take reservations.
Some signature items (which currently cost below $15 each) include the all-American breakfast (two eggs with potatoes and toast), the breakfast burrito (flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, and a choice of meat served with sour cream, avocado, and salsa), and the taco salad. Online reviewers rave about the clean space, friendly service, and huge potions. Other favorite orders, which range between $16 and $20, include the chicken and waffles, Baja chicken hash stack (fried tortilla with pulled chicken topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce), stuffed French toast (croissants filled with mascarpone and served with homemade strawberry compote), chorizo hash, eggs Benny, and fresh strawberry crepes.
(702) 550-1715
2534 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Hash House A Go Go
Hash House A Go Go is a casual and wheelchair-friendly venue known for its brunches, Midwest-inspired farm specialties with a twist, cocktails, and gigantic portions. It has 10 locations in the U.S., four of which are in Las Vegas: in The Plaza, Summerlin, The LINQ, and on West Sahara Avenue. This restaurant offers takeout, high chairs, compostable containers, vegan options, and free Wi-Fi. There is an extensive menu of items loved by adults and children alike, from scrambled eggs with bacon, avocado, and Swiss cheese to biscuits with gravy, sage-fried chicken with waffles, buttermilk flapjacks, French toast, avocado toast, fish and chips, meatloaf, and pot roast.
Some customers hail Hash House A Go Go as one of the best breakfast spots in Las Vegas, thanks to its huge shareable portions, fast and attentive service, fluffy biscuits, and refreshing flavored lemonades. With a price range of $9-$30 and a health score of A, the place is also praised for its generous sides, fun merchandise, specialty coffees, and overall friendly vibe. It's no wonder, then, that this restaurant has received many accolades, including best dessert and best burger from Bite of Las Vegas, the readers' choice – best breakfast category from Las Vegas Weekly, and best comfort food from Las Vegas Citylife.
Multiple locations
Carmine's
Specialized in Southern Italian cuisine with an American twist, Carmine's is a wheelchair-friendly restaurant established in 1990, where "each item is meant to be shared around the table with friends and family," per its website. It has six locations across the U.S., including one in Las Vegas' Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and Casino.
Carmine's offers takeout, private dining rooms, high chairs, free Wi-Fi, and three hours of free parking for Las Vegas locals. It also welcomes walk-ins, and prices range from $15 to $35. Perhaps this restaurant's best feat is its wide choice of items for different types of dietary restrictions. Indeed, its extensive menu caters to those with garlic, wheat, gluten, dairy, and/or egg allergies, which is bound to ease the minds of many concerned parents. It also offers vegetarian and vegan options, dessert cocktails, happy hour, and brunch. The lunch specials are served with a choice of Caesar salad or mixed green salad and include the Italian cheesesteak hero, sausage and peppers, meatball hero, and chicken cutler hero. And for dessert, there is the bread pudding, chocolate cannoli, Italian cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, flourless chocolate torte, or seasonal fresh fruit platter.
Some customers say they keep coming back to Carmine's for occasions like birthdays, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, as they enjoy the generous portions and overall festive and warm ambiance. Others appreciate how the staff engages with children, the fresh bread, and the flavorful sauces.
carminesnyc.com/locations/las-vegas
(702) 473-9700
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Blueberry Hill Restaurant
Blueberry Hill Restaurant is a casual family-style diner that's been operating in Las Vegas since 1987. It has four locations on Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road, two of which are open 24/7 and one that includes a bakery and a banquet room. The website claims that the pancakes are made entirely from scratch, the beef is USDA certified angus beef, the coffee is 100% Arabica, the eggs are certified by the USDA as grade AA, the orange juice is 100% fresh, and the compotes are freshly prepared from seasonal fruits. All of this would probably ease the minds of parents concerned about additives and unhealthy foods.
In addition to its menu selections — featuring sections titled breakfast, served anytime, dinnertime, the soup kettle, flavors of Italy, senior specials, the sides, beverages, and homemade desserts — the restaurant also offers takeout, high chairs, and outdoor seating. However, ingredient substitutions are not possible. Among the kiddie menu options that have received A's from children and parents alike, are chicken fingers, ham and cheese omelet, kiddie French toast, kiddie spaghetti, kiddie burger, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate chip pancakes. Some customers rave about the fluffy pancakes and ample choices for their children, while others say they keep returning to try more items.
Multiple locations
Methodology
There are thousands of restaurants in Las Vegas, so picking the best options for families with children may not be that easy, particularly for picky eaters. That's why there were several factors I've taken into consideration.
A central location or one that's close to entertainment venues, malls, and hotels is definitely the most practical choice. Next, I checked for wheelchair accessibility and the availability of high chairs, takeout, outdoor seating, and a kiddie menu or items generally loved by kids. I then looked those selected restaurants up on major review sites and only kept the ones with the highest ratings and mostly favorable reviews from parents, highlighting the most popular dishes. Additionally, I made sure to include various concepts and cuisines that cater to all tastes, budgets, and dietary restrictions.