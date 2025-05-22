10 Hidden Gem Las Vegas Restaurants Only Locals Know About

Chamon is an authentic, casual Japanese joint in the Seoul Plaza shopping mall that describes itself as the first place in the city that specialized in preparing tendon/tempura bowls and skillfully done, hand-crafted onigiri (Japanese rice snacks that often come with various fillings). Tempura is one of those Japanese dishes you should try once in your life, and when the crisp fried fish, shrimp, or veggies appear on a bowl of rice, the dish transforms into tendon.

Philip Tzeng says he loves the place for the tempura, adding that the restaurant does a great job at preparing the dish. "I usually just get the largest bowl, and that's way more than enough food," he explains. As for repeat customers on review sites, they claim that this place offers the absolute best onigiri in Las Vegas, as evident by per their many grab-and-go trips.

The secret must be in the mysterious sauce, which the house claims is based on a recipe imported from one the most famous restaurants in Kyoto, Japan. Or maybe it's the tempura batter which apparently blends different types of Japanese flour. Either way, here's an insider tip before you visit Chamon: Since seating is very limited, Tzeng recommends standing in line at least 10 minutes before opening time.

monrestaurantgroup.com/chamon

(702) 790-3393

5020 W Spring Mountain Rd # 6, Las Vegas, NV 89146