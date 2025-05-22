10 Hidden Gem Las Vegas Restaurants Only Locals Know About
As far as world-famous eateries are concerned, Las Vegas conjures up images of decadent luxury buffets like the Bacchanal at Caesars Palace, celebrity chef steakhouses on the Strip like Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, and superb Italian and seafood venues such as Piero's, where the award-winning movie "Casino" was filmed.
Nonetheless, in a city with around 2,500 restaurants offering various cuisines and concepts, you're bound to miss out on hidden gems that may pleasantly surprise you. You'd actually have to be a resident or a frequent visitor to weed out mediocre places from true local gems. To steer us in the right direction, we've chatted with Philip Tzeng, a renowned Las Vegas-based podcaster who manages the popular YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts as LasVegasFill. Tzeng offered inside info and shared some of his favorites that are slowly gaining traction among local foodies. The restaurants vary and include those focused on East Asian, West African, Italian, and American cuisine.
With Love, Always
Though the name may evoke a cozy, date-night worthy place probably decorated with fairy lights, With Love, Always is a straightforward burger joint that debuted as a pop-up in 2021. Curious about the name? The owners claim it's a love letter to the city. "This concept is for Vegas and from Vegas. For the locals. For the city." This is evident by its unassuming, comfort-food-oriented menu, which includes three smashed Black Angus burgers, shoestring potatoes fried in Wagyu beef tallow, a modest beer selection, and soft serve on a cake cone.
"This is the best smashburger in the city, with lines out the door on the daily," assures Philip Tzeng. He thinks this restaurant "deserves more national attention" and likes its "cool, bright" décor. His favorite item? The smashed onion burger that consists of two onion-smashed patties, American cheese, and pickles in a toasted potato roll. And for a nostalgic finish, Tzeng typically opts for a cherry-dipped soft serve.
(725) 735-7971
6441 N Durango Dr Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Rainbow Kitchen
Located in the Eldorado Plaza shopping mall, Rainbow Kitchen is an old-style Chinese joint, specializing in noodle dishes, seafood, and BBQ. The hearty, extensive dinner menu features many tempting regional options to satisfy everyone's taste. Some of the specialties include jelly fish with hand-pulled chicken, seafood bean curd soup, deep-fried oysters, Szechuan-style shrimp, lamb stew clay pot, and Singaporean noodles.
This relaxed place offers friendly service and extremely generous portions. What makes it stand out from the plethora of pan-Asian joints in Sin City? It seems that the kitchen is wholeheartedly dedicated to "traditionally doing it in the classic style and not cutting corners," as Philip Tzeng puts it. He particularly recommends the dim sum section, but also mentions crispy roasted pork belly and the Peking duck as two dishes worth trying out.
(702) 960-7577
7537 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Win Kee HK BBQ & Noodle
Located in the Southwest Marketplace mall, on South Rainbow Boulevard, Win Kee HK BBQ & Noodle is a Chinese venue where you get to customize your own noodle soup. "I love a wonton soup with egg noodles," says Philip Tzeng, which he typically tops with the house's "amazing honey-glazed BBQ pork."
The venue offers an all-day menu with many tempting items, such as roasted duck on rice, Hong Kong-style stir-fried noodles, poached choy sum with oyster, and Hong Kong-style milk tea (made from strong Ceylon tea leaves). Tzeng strongly believes such restaurants deserve more recognition and support, mainly because "Chinese BBQ is an art that takes a lot of time, and very few people want to commit to that craft in this day and age." Make sure to visit between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., which is probably your best bet to enjoy those comfort dishes without running into too many locals on their lunch break.
(702) 201-1868
7960 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 8000 D, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Chamon
Chamon is an authentic, casual Japanese joint in the Seoul Plaza shopping mall that describes itself as the first place in the city that specialized in preparing tendon/tempura bowls and skillfully done, hand-crafted onigiri (Japanese rice snacks that often come with various fillings). Tempura is one of those Japanese dishes you should try once in your life, and when the crisp fried fish, shrimp, or veggies appear on a bowl of rice, the dish transforms into tendon.
Philip Tzeng says he loves the place for the tempura, adding that the restaurant does a great job at preparing the dish. "I usually just get the largest bowl, and that's way more than enough food," he explains. As for repeat customers on review sites, they claim that this place offers the absolute best onigiri in Las Vegas, as evident by per their many grab-and-go trips.
The secret must be in the mysterious sauce, which the house claims is based on a recipe imported from one the most famous restaurants in Kyoto, Japan. Or maybe it's the tempura batter which apparently blends different types of Japanese flour. Either way, here's an insider tip before you visit Chamon: Since seating is very limited, Tzeng recommends standing in line at least 10 minutes before opening time.
(702) 790-3393
5020 W Spring Mountain Rd # 6, Las Vegas, NV 89146
GYU+
GYU+ Sandos, Bowls, and More by day and GYU+ Social Lounge by night, this double-venue proposes popular Japanese street food and an intimate speakeasy experience. Quite an enticing combination, not to mention the wide variety of "dinner-friendly" entertainment, as described by Philip Tzeng.
The limited menu in the daytime restaurant includes a spicy chicken katsu sando, a pork belly rice box, and house-made togarashi potato chips. As for the lounge menu, it offers more upscale items, such as fresh oysters, salmon tartare, and Wagyu tomahawk with truffle black sesame sauce.
Tzeng assured us that GYU+ makes the most delicious Japanese sandos in all of Las Vegas. "I'm all about the steak sando with its amazingly tender beef for sandwiches," he declared, adding his appreciation for Social's "delicious" udon carbonara, made with pancetta (cured and unsmoked pork), uni (sea urchins), and a jidori egg (smooth, dark yellow yolk). He did mention he would prefer that the house would swap the togarashi potato chips with fries.
(725) 205-3323
3516 S Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Ace King BBQ
Located in the Flamingo Business Center, on West Flamingo Road, Ace King BBQ is a casual place serving affordable Chinese-style charcoal-grilled meats and vegetarian dishes. It's so obscure it doesn't even seem to have an official website. However, there is an Instagram page that says the place is open daily from 5 p.m. till 2 a.m., inviting customers to try stir fry dishes, appetizers, garlicky BBQ oysters, and what are claimed as best Chinese skewers in Las Vegas.
So, how did Philip Tzeng first hear about Ace King? It was recommended to him by another renowned Las Vegas foodie, his friend Daniel Kim, better known on social media as dongkyuverymuch. When asked about the ambiance and ordering process, Tzeng replied, "It's a primarily Chinese clientele in a cool, generally pink setting for food. You order everything online from your phone at the table, which is convenient for everyone." One of the restaurant's fun feats is a spinning wheel, which has won Tzeng free drinks. As for the dishes he would recommend, he mentioned chicken wings, pickled fish stew, and spicy lamb. Another dish that seems to be a favorite is the grilled eggplant with a perfect char that is served in a spicy-sweet garlic sauce.
(702) 710-1888
4850 W Flamingo Rd Unit #43, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Calabash African Kitchen
Las Vegas is home to an excellent, family-style West African restaurant with halal, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Specializing in Senegalese and Gambian dishes, Calabash African Kitchen can be found in the Rainbow Express Village shopping mall. Some menu highlights to consider include fried plantains, blacked-eyed pea fritters, puff puff beignets, cassava leaf stew, and jollof rice with a protein of choice.
Philip Tzeng met the owner and chef, Oulay Ceesay Fisher, soon after the place opened in 2022. "Hearing about her passion for cooking really piqued my interest in checking the place out," he recalled. He particularly enjoys the oxtail stew, the red chu stew with a choice of protein and side, and the grilled whole fish, smothered in tangy caramelized onion. "Food should broaden people's horizons in taste and culture," he added, encouraging more foodies to give this soulful restaurant a chance.
(702) 331-6440
1750 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 6-8, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Barry's Downtown Prime
Las Vegas has no shortage of elegant steakhouses, but Barry's Downtown Prime, located in the Circa Resort and Casino, stands out as a particularly interesting place. It exudes a warm retro vibe and offers seafood dishes and creative craft cocktails. You'll be dazzled by the oak parquet floors, vintage mirrors, velvet and leather booths, multilayered ceiling, locally produced art pieces, and live entertainment.
There are also multiple private and semi-private dining options, from the 12-seat Chef's Table to the 22-seat Sabre Room and the 24-seat Garden Room. Indeed, the venue can accommodate up to 350 guests, who are expected to secure a reservation and don business upscale casual attire. For his part, Philip Tzeng finds every nook and corner beautiful, but he prefers the private space for a party of eight. "Their tableside cart service is excellent," he added, "and I'd order one of several variations of an old-fashioned."
The menu is extensive and caters to different tastes and dietary needs, including vegan options. Share a chilled shellfish platter or Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. Order the sauteed Faroe Island salmon with green onion risotto, the bison ribeye, or the house Wagyu burger all to yourself. And finish off with a classic crème brûlée or a decadent apple streusel cheesecake. As for the house's most popular items, per Tzeng, it's the wet-aged rib cap, the lobster mac and cheese, and the Mishima reserve Wagyu tomahawk ribeye.
(702) 726-5504
8 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Sorellina Cucina Italiana
Sorellina, meaning "little sister" in Italian, is a family-style restaurant offering its own spin on traditional dishes from the Italian region of Puglia, using farm-to-table ingredients. You might be wondering what sets the place apart from more famous Italian eateries in Sin City, such as Ferraro's or Piero's. "The vibe, for sure," declared Philip Tzeng, as the venue is suitable for both group dining and a romantic date, not to mention that "pricing is very reasonable."
Tzeng particularly recommends the veal Milanese, served with arugula, fennel, and blistered cherry tomatoes, the bread service, and the ragu rigatoni. He concludes, "You must end with the tableside tiramisu."
The four menus – dinner, dessert, drinks, and gluten-free — offer several house specials. These include tableside burrata, signature affogato served with vanilla or pistachio ice cream, and The Sorellina cocktail that combines Absolut Grapefruit, St-Germain liqueur, lemon juice, and basil.
(725) 735-8444
9742 W Maule Ave Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Scotch 80 Prime
Looking for a versatile dining room offering flavorful wood-fired prime cuts and chops that would give traditional steakhouses a run for their money? Then Scotch 80 Prime, located in the Palms Casino Resort, is the place to be. Philip Tzeng claims it's "just as good as any other top-notch spot" in the city, "with flares of flavor and influences from several cuisines."
Indeed, this elegant venue, where business casual attire is required, offers Japanese-certified Wagyu steaks, dry-aged steaks sourced from American farms, first-rate sustainable seafood, and desserts that guest can share, such as sticky toffee pudding. The "exclusive boutique Wagyu selection is second to none and worth the splurge," confirmed Tzeng, who also wholeheartedly recommended the prime dry-aged bone-in ribeye.
The house offers three standard menus: dinner, cocktail, and desserts, but there is also a special selection designed for social hour. The social hour menu offers a 30% discount on selected items — such as jumbo shrimp cocktail, filet mignon, and Brie fondue – and is available from Monday to Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.
palms.com/dining/scotch-80-prime
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 942-7780