British Vs Hong Kong Milk Tea: What's The Difference?
Love it or leaf it, there are many different types of tea to choose from. If you want to satiate yourself with a hot or cold beverage, tea is an excellent choice for its nutritional value and, of course, great taste. The practice of adding milk to tea has been around for quite some time, dating all the way back to ancient Tibet, when people added yak butter to their tea, something still done there today. There are definite differences between the two when it comes to British and Hong Kong styles of milk tea, including specific ingredients, style of preparation, and serving. Both types of tea are delicious in their own right with distinct flavors that you can replicate and enjoy at home.
Today, popular versions and variations of classic milk tea include a massive amount of bubble tea combinations available among other beverages both hot and cold alike — it's no wonder that this combination has such an enduring legacy. While there are authentic methods for preparing both British and Hong Kong milk tea, there are also a number of modern adjustments that can be made to accommodate different dietary restrictions, including those who don't consume dairy products.
British milk tea
Before indulging in a proper British "cuppa," there are several things to consider. For one, it's important to know the differences between the three types of U.K. breakfast teas, all of which are different blends of black tea with notable variances in flavor. As far as the ratio to follow when drinking black tea with milk, this will typically be one part milk to three parts tea; however, this will depend on your own personal preferences. Ideally, start with a splash and see how you like it before adding more. Also note that you should add milk to tea last to preserve the integrity of your beverage.
If you want to replicate this tea at home, try making some using a bag of Ahmad English Breakfast Tea (available on Amazon) and experiment with variations in strength and tempering this with milk as well as different choices for sweeteners. For non-dairy versions, you can also make your tea flavors shine with almond and coconut milks. Albeit non-traditional, mixing a plant-based milk into your tea will still get you close enough to the overall taste profile of milk tea.
Hong Kong milk tea
The single ingredient that makes Hong Kong-style milk tea unique is the robust Ceylon tea leaves used. This tea is incredibly strong, and the addition of either evaporated or sweetened condensed milk is necessary both to temper the strength of the tea and create a pleasant sweetness for the beverage. The amount of milk required will vary depending on which type you're using.
For a one-cup serving of Hong Kong style milk tea, you'll want to stir in either ⅓ cup of evaporated milk or one teaspoon of sweetened condensed milk. The process of crafting the perfect cup of Hong Kong milk tea may have a bit of a learning curve, but once you get it down, you'll be able to enjoy it all the more. Grab a bag of Hong Kong Style Black Tea (available on Amazon) and set aside some time for the brewing process, preparing to enjoy it immediately.