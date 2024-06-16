The Single Ingredient That Makes Hong Kong-Style Milk Tea Unique

With boba tea and its wide array of flavors no longer a trend but a drink you can order even at Starbucks, more people are realizing how delicious tea is with some milk in it. Not all milk teas are made the same, however. Some regions have their respective formulas for crafting this drink, and one of them is Hong Kong. The first thing you'll notice about Hong Kong-style milk tea is how fragrant, creamy, and strong it is. Credit that to its use of Ceylon black tea. A blend of tea leaves harvested from the Camellia sinensis plant grown in Sri Lanka, it's named after the South Asian country's former label as a British colony.

Ceylon tea is also referred to as Orange Pekoe, which is a grade of black tea rather than an indication of its flavor. Orange Pekoe is regarded as the most premium among black teas, and those that come from Sri Lanka are said to be bold and robust, with chocolate and citrus notes. The "Orange" in the grading label is believed to be lifted from the Netherland monarchy's House of Orange-Nassau since the country was a major importer of Asian tea during the 18th century through the Dutch East India Company. Pekoe, meanwhile, came from the Dutch's romanization of the Chinese term bai ho, which means "white down." It refers to the fuzz covering a still-unopened leaf bud, and tea harvesters believe that the younger the leaves are, the stronger the tea would taste.