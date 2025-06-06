Our Recipe For Chicago-Style Deep Dish Is Rich And Cheesy

Though the city is also famous for beefy Italian sandwiches, tomato-topped hot dogs, and even a thin-crust style of pizza, it's hard to talk about Chicago cuisine without mentioning deep-dish pizza. Who created the first cheese-filled pie is a little unclear, though it's largely credited to Pizzeria Uno; what is indisputable is that the pizza style originated in Chicago and, for the most part, stayed there, with authentic versions hard to find across state borders. It's why Chicago and deep dish are basically synonymous — and why Chicago is still the best place to get a deep-dish pie, hands-down.

At its simplest, deep dish pizza is a dense and doughy crust baked in a round, deep-walled pan and layered with several pounds of cheese and sauce. Some versions include heavy layers of meat, while others opt for adding toppings like tomato and pepperoni. There's also an unmistakable corn-forward taste and chewy, crispy texture that sets the crust apart from typical pizzas, making it important to start from scratch when making your own deep dish 'za. This classic Chicago-style deep dish recipe written with Chicago-born developer Michelle McGlinn makes baking deep dish easy with just a few simple tips and tricks (and a lot of cheese) to guide the way, giving you the ability to have your own Giordano's — or Pequod's, or Lou's — right at home.