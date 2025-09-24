10 Ways To Avoid Overspending On Food While On Vacation

Even for the people who are good at planning and saving before a vacation, it seems inevitable that the budget goes out the window at some point in the trip. It depends on what kind of traveler you are, but for some of us, food is where we overspend. For many foodies, this is the part of vacation we look forward to the most, and trying different dishes is just as important as seeing the sights and learning about the culture of a destination. However, meals can get really expensive. Plus, not every trendy food item is worth the long queue and marked-up price.

There are many ways to enjoy a vacation without making food the center of it, and there are ways to maximize a good trip, good eating, and not going broke while doing so. As a food and travel writer, I've written guidebooks about how and where to eat while travelling. I've experienced highs and lows on assignments, both locally and abroad, from awe-inspiring meals to huge, overpriced disappointments. I've also learned several ways to balance my desire for good food with keeping to a budget, and how to avoid places that aren't worth the money. Don't worry; you don't need to be a seasoned traveler to get things right. Whether you're taking a road trip to a neighboring city or a flight across the world, there are some things to keep in mind while traveling that apply pretty much anywhere. Here are some ways to avoid overspending on food while on vacation.