The First Thing You Should Look For When Deciding To Eat At A Street Food Vendor
You can find street food in cities all over the world — on busy corners, in night markets, outside train stations. It can feel a little overwhelming to decide where to eat, especially if you're traveling to a new city. When you're standing there, trying to figure out where to eat, one thing usually helps: look at the line. It's some of Anthony Bourdain's best street food advice, and it makes a lot of sense. If people who live there are standing around, waiting for food, that tells you something. Locals don't line up unless the food is good and served fast. That's usually a sign the food's fresh, too, and hasn't been sitting there for hours.
But don't just count the number of people. Look at who's in line. If it's mostly tourists with cameras and sun hats, maybe keep moving. But if there are workers, older people, families, people in a rush, that's probably food worth waiting around for. It's also a good idea to stray from the beaten path. Sometimes the best options might not be found on the main road. You usually have to step off the busy stretch to find it. Sometimes the most humble-looking stall might be serving the tastiest food. And depending on time (morning, lunch rush, after work), what's open or popular might change.
Other signs it's worth it
The size of the line can help in making your decision, but it's not everything. Menus in English are not always bad, but if they're only written in English, maybe the food is geared more for tourists. If the menus are in the local language, that's usually a better sign. You can watch for other indications. Does it look like food's flying off the grill? Are they plating fast without a big backup of trays? That usually means turnover's high, and you're getting the freshest food that's made to order.
Still, it's worth looking out for a few other street food safety signs before you order. Are they handling food and cash with the same hand? Is the meat being kept cold, or just sitting out? If it's been sitting, it's probably best to walk away. Freshly cooked meat is safer. You don't need to overanalyze, but if something seems off, skip it. Also, water can be a factor. Ice, pre-cut fruit, and rinsed veggies are all fine in some places, but risky in others. It depends, so do some research. Honestly, there's always some luck. But between the crowd, the setup, and your gut feeling, you'll get it right most of the time. And when it's good, it's really good.