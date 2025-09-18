The First Thing You Should Look For When Deciding To Eat At A Street Food Vendor

You can find street food in cities all over the world — on busy corners, in night markets, outside train stations. It can feel a little overwhelming to decide where to eat, especially if you're traveling to a new city. When you're standing there, trying to figure out where to eat, one thing usually helps: look at the line. It's some of Anthony Bourdain's best street food advice, and it makes a lot of sense. If people who live there are standing around, waiting for food, that tells you something. Locals don't line up unless the food is good and served fast. That's usually a sign the food's fresh, too, and hasn't been sitting there for hours.

But don't just count the number of people. Look at who's in line. If it's mostly tourists with cameras and sun hats, maybe keep moving. But if there are workers, older people, families, people in a rush, that's probably food worth waiting around for. It's also a good idea to stray from the beaten path. Sometimes the best options might not be found on the main road. You usually have to step off the busy stretch to find it. Sometimes the most humble-looking stall might be serving the tastiest food. And depending on time (morning, lunch rush, after work), what's open or popular might change.