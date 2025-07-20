10 Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Ordering Street Food

Eating street food can be a highly enjoyable way to experience the food culture of an area, but there are some questions you should be asking yourself before ordering to ensure you're making the best choice. If you're in a place where there are no agencies regulating food safety in street food, it can definitely feel like more of a gamble when choosing between unknown outdoor food vendors. After all, many don't have an online presence that can give you a good idea of what to expect. Plus, you may not know if they've been around forever or popped up overnight. However, it turns out that there are some ways to know whether a street vendor is a good bet or not. It boils down to knowing what unsafe food practices to look for and asking yourself a few questions before eating street food.

We've created a list of 10 questions that should get to the heart of whether a street food vendor is selling good food and engaging in safe food-handling practices. These questions relate to what chances the ingredients or finished dishes have for contamination at any point during the prep, cooking, and serving process. So, if you want to make the best choice when eating street food rather than at an established restaurant, asking these 10 questions could be the difference between enjoying your meal and staying healthy or deeply regretting your choice.