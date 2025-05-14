Anthony Bourdain's 13 Favorite Street Foods (And Where To Find Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can hardly think of Anthony Bourdain without thinking of his love of street food. When he was at the World Street Food Congress in Singapore, he boldly stated, "Street food, I believe, is the salvation of the human race" (via HuffPost). He went on to explain that "street food makes travel interesting" and adds culture to a world where everyone is otherwise eating at the same chain restaurants. To get the true experience of a place, it's best to find what the locals are eating, which is often street food.

When asked about the safety of eating street food abroad, Bourdain cited hotel buffets as being far sketchier for your health than what you're watching being cooked in front of your eyes on the street. He points out that nobody could stay in business feeding the locals if everyone was getting sick eating there.

Bourdain loved street food so much that, before his death, he had plans to lead the Bourdain Market food hall project in New York City, where at least 100 street foods are now available to enjoy. If you're curious which street foods impressed Bourdain most, we have a list of his 13 favorites from around the world, including the U.S.