11 Sauces That Don't Need To Be Refrigerated

There's no doubt that fridge space is precious, and oftentimes — especially if you like to meal prep — it feels like it's at a premium. Though small and compact enough on their own, bottles of sauces, jams, and various other condiments quickly begin to take up space, leaving little room for more perishable items like milk, juices, and meats. If your fridge has accumulated a significant collection of already-opened, half-full sauce bottles, including ones that you know you have no intention of using for weeks to come, it can feel a little frustrating. The good news is, however, that many of your favorite condiments are, in fact, perfectly fine sitting on the shelf, saving that valuable space for things that actually need to stay cold.

From culinary allrounders like soy sauce to sriracha and chili crisp, many common sauces are naturally preserved by ingredients like vinegar and salt, making them safe for storing in ambient conditions. Most can last months, even years, without a stint in the chiller, so you don't need to compromise on space or flavor or feel the pressure to race through a container just to free up some room. Of course, you'll always want to keep an eye out for any unusual smells, sights, or tastes and err on the side of caution where suspicion arises, but, by and large, the following sauces are more than capable of standing the test of time without refrigeration.