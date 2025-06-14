The Unique Butte, Montana, Restaurant That Earned A Shout-Out From Anthony Bourdain

Famed chef, world traveler, writer, and television host Anthony Bourdain never shied away from sharing his thoughts on food and the industry. From his brutally honest opinion on Michelin stars (spoiler alert: he was not a fan) to his admitted soft spot for 'ugly' food, Bourdain was boldly outspoken about his craft. Of his many favorite spots around the world, there were a number of lesser-known gems on which Bourdain's influence shined a spotlight. Though a supper club is a retro dining experience mostly lost to time, there are still some lingering remnants of these nostalgic establishments. Among them is Lydia's Supper Club in Butte, Montana, which was featured in a 2016 episode of Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" and stands as the only remaining Meaderville-style supper club in the city.

Lydia's Supper Club was opened in 1946 by a 13-year-old Lydia Micheletti in the Italian-American neighborhood of Meaderville, hence the name of the style of dining. Micheletti took her knowledge of Italian recipes (handed down to her by her Italian immigrant mother) and her experience from working at other supper clubs in the neighborhood to create the extravagant multi-course meal experience. Now run by a new generation of the Micheletti family, Lydia's is still standing to this day. Micheletti was particularly known for her sweet potato salad, Roquefort-style salad dressing, and homemade ravioli, to name a few. During Bourdain's visit, he feasted on the signature sweet potato salad, beef tenderloin and fries, and a martini, in addition to other delectable dishes.