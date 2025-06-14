The Unique Butte, Montana, Restaurant That Earned A Shout-Out From Anthony Bourdain
Famed chef, world traveler, writer, and television host Anthony Bourdain never shied away from sharing his thoughts on food and the industry. From his brutally honest opinion on Michelin stars (spoiler alert: he was not a fan) to his admitted soft spot for 'ugly' food, Bourdain was boldly outspoken about his craft. Of his many favorite spots around the world, there were a number of lesser-known gems on which Bourdain's influence shined a spotlight. Though a supper club is a retro dining experience mostly lost to time, there are still some lingering remnants of these nostalgic establishments. Among them is Lydia's Supper Club in Butte, Montana, which was featured in a 2016 episode of Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" and stands as the only remaining Meaderville-style supper club in the city.
Lydia's Supper Club was opened in 1946 by a 13-year-old Lydia Micheletti in the Italian-American neighborhood of Meaderville, hence the name of the style of dining. Micheletti took her knowledge of Italian recipes (handed down to her by her Italian immigrant mother) and her experience from working at other supper clubs in the neighborhood to create the extravagant multi-course meal experience. Now run by a new generation of the Micheletti family, Lydia's is still standing to this day. Micheletti was particularly known for her sweet potato salad, Roquefort-style salad dressing, and homemade ravioli, to name a few. During Bourdain's visit, he feasted on the signature sweet potato salad, beef tenderloin and fries, and a martini, in addition to other delectable dishes.
More about the Montana landmark
The humble Montana supper club harkens back to a more refined and leisurely time, where dining was a luxurious experience that stretched beyond a quick bite. The warm and inviting decor is reminiscent of a lounge plucked right out of the 1960s, and the food is more than plentiful. The antipasto course is teeming with Lydia Micheletti's original dishes, including sweet potato salad, a bowl of sliced beets, a tray of salami and cheese, anchovies, breadsticks, bell peppers, and more. It's nearly enough to satisfy itself before you've even thought about ordering your entree.
The multi-course Meaderville-style dining comes with every entree and seems designed to delight, if not overwhelm, dining guests. The passion and dedication to quality food radiate through the menu, which certainly explains why the supper club was such a hit with Bourdain. In addition to the aforementioned antipasto course, there is also an insalata verde (or green salad) course, offering diners "garden-fresh lettuce" and their choice of dressing, one of which is Lydia's famous Roquefort-style salad dressing.
The primi course comes with spaghetti dressed with Lydia's red sauce, house-made ravioli, and french fries akin to the ones that accompanied Bourdain's beef tenderloin. The dolce (or dessert) course includes an ice cream sundae with either chocolate, caramel, or turtle sauce; huckleberry; spumoni; or seasonally flavored ice cream. It sounds like an otherworldly dream worthy of note, which you should be sure to venture out and explore should you find yourself in Butte, Montana.