A Supper Club Is More Than Just A Restaurant, It's A Retro Dining Experience

Describing what makes a "supper club" a supper club is like trying to describe the taste of vanilla — you know it when you experience it. Connotatively, just the name "supper club" carries an air of luxury and glamor, and indeed, supper clubs offer a more private dining experience than restaurants. They're typically characterized by a limited number of guests, a cozy atmosphere, a fixed menu serving upscale fare, limited operational hours, and particular care to a curated and intimate ambiance. Reservations are often required.

Supper clubs tend to be family-run establishments, lending to their intrinsic sense of hospitality, accessibility, and deeply personal feeling. In other words, if it feels like your go-to supper club has a Midwest sensibility, there's a reason why. In fact, Wisconsin native Craig Culver was inspired to create his chain of fast-casual eateries (Culver's) after the classy yet familiar supper club that his parents used to take him to as a child. As Culver recounted to Eater, "It was the place to be. It was a gathering place on Friday nights especially; [it] was the fresh fish fry night and Saturday was lobster and prime rib. And both nights, or every night, was a brandy old fashioned, sweet." Modern foodies continue to be drawn to these retro dining establishments, from the Copacabana in New York City to Turf Supper Club in California.