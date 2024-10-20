The World's Largest Cheese Board Weighed Over 4,000 Pounds

On August 1, 2018, a remarkable feat in cheese-making took place in Madison, Wisconsin. There, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin unveiled the world's largest cheese board, tipping the scales at a staggering 4,437 pounds. Spanning an impressive 35-by-7 feet, this colossal board showcased several varieties of delectable cheeses.

The star of the show was a gigantic one-ton wheel crafted by Kerry Henning of Henning's Cheese, a testament to Wisconsin's cheese artistry prowess. Among some of the other featured cheeses were unique and flavorful offerings from cheesemaker Deer Creek that delighted attendees. Some of those included colby cheese sprinkled with aromatic caraway seeds, adding a distinctive twist to a classic favorite. Guests could also savor their Wisconsin cheddar doused in elderflower liqueur, offering a sweet and floral note.

For those who enjoy bold flavors, a blue cheese made from a blend of sheep and cow's milk was provided along with luxurious Monterey Jack enriched with black truffle. Adding a kick, the platter also featured cheddar infused with tequila and habanero peppers, combining heat with rich cheesey flavors. This extraordinary cheese board not only broke records but also highlighted the incredible variety and creativity of Wisonsin cheese.