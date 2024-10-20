The World's Largest Cheese Board Weighed Over 4,000 Pounds
On August 1, 2018, a remarkable feat in cheese-making took place in Madison, Wisconsin. There, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin unveiled the world's largest cheese board, tipping the scales at a staggering 4,437 pounds. Spanning an impressive 35-by-7 feet, this colossal board showcased several varieties of delectable cheeses.
The star of the show was a gigantic one-ton wheel crafted by Kerry Henning of Henning's Cheese, a testament to Wisconsin's cheese artistry prowess. Among some of the other featured cheeses were unique and flavorful offerings from cheesemaker Deer Creek that delighted attendees. Some of those included colby cheese sprinkled with aromatic caraway seeds, adding a distinctive twist to a classic favorite. Guests could also savor their Wisconsin cheddar doused in elderflower liqueur, offering a sweet and floral note.
For those who enjoy bold flavors, a blue cheese made from a blend of sheep and cow's milk was provided along with luxurious Monterey Jack enriched with black truffle. Adding a kick, the platter also featured cheddar infused with tequila and habanero peppers, combining heat with rich cheesey flavors. This extraordinary cheese board not only broke records but also highlighted the incredible variety and creativity of Wisonsin cheese.
Celebrating Wisconsin's cheese culture
Wisconsin's cheese culture is deeply rooted in its history and traditions, earning the area the proud title: Cheese Capital of the World. The term "cheese heads" affectionately describes the local pride and enthusiasm for cheese among residents, especially among Green Bay Packers fans. This love for cheese is more than just a regional quirk; it reflects the state's long-standing commitment to quality cheese manufacturing, highlighted by its unique Master Cheesemaker program.
As the only program of its kind in the U.S., it allows artisans to perfect their craft, creating exceptional cheeses, like cupola, that meet rigorous standards. Wisconsin's cheese scene is extraordinary, offering a wide array of tastes, textures, and styles. This record-breaking cheese board exemplifies that inventiveness and passion by bringing together more than 100 varieties from across the state. Beyond its size, the board celebrates the spectrum of cheeses while reinforcing Wisconsin's status as a leader in the industry. By assembling this impressive display, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin united cheese lovers and highlighted the craftsmanship that defines the state's cheese. This massive platter stands as a delicious tribute to Wisconsin's rich heritage and its enduring legacy in the world of cheese production.