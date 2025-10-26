16 Haunted Restaurants From Around The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as long as humans have been telling stories, we've been telling ghost stories — and that's not an exaggeration. Back in 2021, historians from The British Museum detailed a translation of an ancient Mesopotamian tablet dated to around 1500 B.C., and revealed the both very neat and slightly terrifying fact that it contained instructions on performing a ritual that would send earth-walking spirits back to the realm of the dead.

Whether or not you believe in the existence of ghosts is sort of irrelevant, because we would argue that we should all be able to appreciate a great story. That's especially true for foodies, because there are bars and restaurants across the U.S. that come with their own ghostly tales. But what about other countries?

From Canada to South Africa, from Scotland and Wales to Australia, there are plenty of inns, pubs, taverns, and restaurants said to be home to something extraordinary. In some cases, unexplained phenomena happen with such frequency that it's enough to make the biggest skeptic rethink things. Also, if we're going to be coming back as a ghost, we can think of worse places to spend eternity than a Michelin-starred restaurant.