This Supposedly Haunted Tennessee Restaurant Is A Hotspot For Steaks And Apparitions

The days are getting shorter, the weather is cooling, and pumpkins and cobwebs are popping up everywhere — it's finally time to channel our inner Ghostbuster and get ready for Halloween. That means embracing the creepy decorations, eating copious amounts of candy, and listening to some ghost stories. Alternatively, you could head to Tennessee and eat your dinner right alongside some apparitions at The Greenbrier Restaurant.

Nestled outside the town of Gatlinburg, The Greenbrier labels itself as a "food and spirit outpost" for those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. But while the whiskey is pretty good, the location is better known for a different kind of spirit — a ghost bride who reportedly died on the premises many years ago. As the legend goes, the building was originally home to a lodge, where a young bride-to-be named Lydia was staying before her wedding in the 1930s. After she was left waiting at the altar for several hours, Lydia ran back to the lodge in despair. Believing she had been jilted, she took her own life while still wearing her wedding dress. Sometime later, her groom was found in the National Park, where he had actually been killed by an animal.

Lydia's heartbroken ghost continues to haunt The Greenbrier Restaurant, appearing to staff members or crying out whenever they're around. It's probably not what you want to hear while you're trying to enjoy some surf and turf, but customers have been spooked by Lydia too.