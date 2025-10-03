This Supposedly Haunted Tennessee Restaurant Is A Hotspot For Steaks And Apparitions
The days are getting shorter, the weather is cooling, and pumpkins and cobwebs are popping up everywhere — it's finally time to channel our inner Ghostbuster and get ready for Halloween. That means embracing the creepy decorations, eating copious amounts of candy, and listening to some ghost stories. Alternatively, you could head to Tennessee and eat your dinner right alongside some apparitions at The Greenbrier Restaurant.
Nestled outside the town of Gatlinburg, The Greenbrier labels itself as a "food and spirit outpost" for those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. But while the whiskey is pretty good, the location is better known for a different kind of spirit — a ghost bride who reportedly died on the premises many years ago. As the legend goes, the building was originally home to a lodge, where a young bride-to-be named Lydia was staying before her wedding in the 1930s. After she was left waiting at the altar for several hours, Lydia ran back to the lodge in despair. Believing she had been jilted, she took her own life while still wearing her wedding dress. Sometime later, her groom was found in the National Park, where he had actually been killed by an animal.
Lydia's heartbroken ghost continues to haunt The Greenbrier Restaurant, appearing to staff members or crying out whenever they're around. It's probably not what you want to hear while you're trying to enjoy some surf and turf, but customers have been spooked by Lydia too.
The friendly ghosts of The Greenbriar Restaurant
If you visit The Greenbrier, staff can point out the area where Lydia passed away all those years ago. They might also regale their tales, which include hearing the ghost cry, seeing her on the stairs, and witnessing items flying off shelves. A former caretaker is even said to have heard Lydia ask him to mark her grave. Additionally, lots of customers have reported seeing apparitions, feeling cold spots, and taking photographs that blur for no reason.
However, Lydia is said to be a friendly ghost. The Greenbriar has even released seasonal drinks named after her and printed the story for customers to read. The steakhouse might not be the best-known of America's most haunted bars and restaurants, but if Lydia is quiet, you can try to spot the restaurant's other spirits. A grumpy old man who is said to sit in a corner complaining about noise, whereas a playful, little boy might be felt crawling around tables.
It's worth visiting for the food, too. The Greenbrier is a high-end, well-regarded steakhouse that serves everything from bulgogi empanadas to seafood risotto to pan-seared duck and even beef wellington. The restaurant has been highlighted for its "secluded" ambiance on Yelp, but it might be worth keeping in mind that your meal could be disrupted if any of the spirits are having a particularly bad day ...