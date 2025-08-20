Which Anthony Bourdain Book Should You Read First?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you've been seeing all the "Anthony Bourdain summer" memes flooding Instagram the past few months. If aesthetic collages of leather jackets, Aperol spritzes, tiny sunglasses, cigarettes, films, and vinyl records piqued your interest in Bourdain — welcome. Or, maybe you're a longtime "Parts Unknown" viewer looking to expand into the chef-slash-author's written works. Welcome, welcome all. In addition to daylighting as a food and cocktail writer, your reporter moonlights as a froth-mouthed Bourdain superfan. Quoth the superfan, anyone looking to get into Bourdain's books must start at the very beginning, which is, after all, a very good place to start.

Bourdain's seminal "Kitchen Confidential" was first published in 2000. Crack a copy and thank us later. The first writing of his that caught major public attention was a 1999 article that ran in The New Yorker titled "Don't Eat Before Reading This." This bitingly honest, sardonically-toned professional kitchen industry exposé formed the basis of what would expand to "Kitchen Confidential" — the bestselling book that launched Bourdain's written and on-screen career. As a voiceover, Bourdain waxes in "Roadrunner" (Morgan Neville's 2021 documentary), "Had I not become a chef, I never would have been able to f**k up so spectacularly. Had I not known what it was like to really f**k up, that obnoxious but wildly successful memoir I wrote wouldn't have been half as interesting." Fans who have already worked their way through the bulk of Bourdain's written works might return to "Kitchen Confidential: The Annotated Edition," which hit shelves in 2024 and includes a new introduction and handwritten annotations by Bourdain himself.