The NYC Restaurant That Kickstarted Anthony Bourdain's Career

In his best-selling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," Anthony Bourdain pulled back the curtain on the restaurant business, which, in 2000, was apparently as stressful as what's depicted on "The Bear." Bourdain was working as executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles, a popular Manhattan French bistro, when the book was released. "Kitchen Confidential" wasn't an exposé of Les Halles but more a barbed critique of restaurant culture and the physical and mental suffering it caused his non-American kitchen workers. The book elevated Bourdain to stardom and also made Les Halles the hottest restaurant in town. Bourdain and Les Halles are inextricably linked, but the bistro was already a success before he began working there in 1998.

When Brasserie Les Halles opened its doors in 1990, business partners Jose de Meirelles, Philippe Lajaunie, and chef Jean-Michel Diot owned a handful of high-end restaurants. Inspired by the 19th-century Parisian marketplace, Les Halles, the three restauranteurs envisioned a meat-centric bistro with its own butcher shop. At the time, the trend in dining was towards mostly low-fat fare, so they were unsure if steak tartare and roasted bone marrow would appeal to health-conscious New Yorkers. To their delight, Brasserie Les Halles was swarmed by diners craving French bistro food. Eight years after opening, Lajaunie needed an executive chef, and Bourdain applied for the position. When dining at Les Halles with his wife for the first time, Bourdain was impressed by the bistro's authenticity. Lajaunie saw how much Bourdain was enjoying his meal and knew he was perfect for the job.