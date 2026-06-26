Lobster-Stuffed Baked Potato Recipe

These lobster-stuffed baked potatoes will make you forget everything you thought you knew about the humble double-baked spud. This recipe takes one of the most comforting, unfussy foods and transforms it into something genuinely special, without losing track of what makes a good baked potato great in the first place.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I love a good filled baked potato, but I tend to avoid making them for my family. To be honest, while they taste amazing, I always thought they were too fussy for the result. Between the first bake, hollowing out, making the mashed potato filling, baking it again, it all takes so long and tastes only mildly better than regular mashed potatoes, or a baked potato casserole. But this lobster-stuffed baked potato has taken me from a reluctant baked potato consumer firmly into the baked potato aficionado category.

Both the technique and the ingredients set this recipe apart. To honor the expensive, delicate meat of the lobster tails, we pass the potato flesh through a fine mesh strainer to get a silky, lump-free texture that we mix with butter and crème fraîche, and then pipe in for extra elegance. The lobster filling gets a quick saute with shallots, garlic, and good dry white wine, giving each bite real depth of sharp-sweet allium-tinged flavor. And the sauce that accompanies it? It's delicate, herbaceous, and creamy, with an undercurrent of bright acidity from lemon. The final dish is one that is worth all the work and better than the sum of its parts.