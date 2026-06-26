Lobster-Stuffed Baked Potato Recipe
These lobster-stuffed baked potatoes will make you forget everything you thought you knew about the humble double-baked spud. This recipe takes one of the most comforting, unfussy foods and transforms it into something genuinely special, without losing track of what makes a good baked potato great in the first place.
As a recipe developer and blogger, I love a good filled baked potato, but I tend to avoid making them for my family. To be honest, while they taste amazing, I always thought they were too fussy for the result. Between the first bake, hollowing out, making the mashed potato filling, baking it again, it all takes so long and tastes only mildly better than regular mashed potatoes, or a baked potato casserole. But this lobster-stuffed baked potato has taken me from a reluctant baked potato consumer firmly into the baked potato aficionado category.
Both the technique and the ingredients set this recipe apart. To honor the expensive, delicate meat of the lobster tails, we pass the potato flesh through a fine mesh strainer to get a silky, lump-free texture that we mix with butter and crème fraîche, and then pipe in for extra elegance. The lobster filling gets a quick saute with shallots, garlic, and good dry white wine, giving each bite real depth of sharp-sweet allium-tinged flavor. And the sauce that accompanies it? It's delicate, herbaceous, and creamy, with an undercurrent of bright acidity from lemon. The final dish is one that is worth all the work and better than the sum of its parts.
Gather the ingredients for lobster-stuffed baked potatoes
To make the baked potatoes, you'll need russet potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt. Russet potatoes are starchy, floury potatoes that are perfect for baking because their flesh turns creamy while their peel crisps up. If you can't find russets, you can use another white potato.
For the herb sauce that will go alongside these baked potatoes, you'll need crème fraîche, mayonnaise, fresh chives, fresh tarragon, lemon juice, lemon zest, white wine vinegar, salt, and white pepper.
For the lobster filling, you'll want butter, shallots, garlic, dry white wine, the meat from a few lobster tails, salt, and white pepper. And for mixing with the potato filling, you'll need more butter, crème fraîche, fresh chives, and flaky salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep the potatoes
Scrub the potatoes, prick them all over with a fork, and rub them with oil and salt.
Step 3: Bake the potatoes
Bake the potatoes directly on the rack for 55–60 minutes until completely tender when pierced.
Step 4: Make the sauce
While the potatoes bake, to make the herb sauce, whisk all the sauce ingredients together, season, and refrigerate.
Step 5: Preheat a pan with butter
Preheat a pan with 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
Step 6: Saute the garlic and onion
Add the shallot and saute over medium heat until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Step 7: Add the wine
Add the white wine and cook to reduce until nearly dry.
Step 8: Add the lobster meat
Add the lobster meat, toss to coat, season with salt and white pepper, and remove from the heat.
Step 9: Scoop out the potatoes
When the potatoes are done, slice off the top third lengthwise. Scoop the flesh from both the lid and the base, leaving a ¼-inch wall on the base.
Step 10: Press the potato flesh through a sieve
Pass all the potato flesh through a tight fine-mesh colander into a bowl, pressing firmly with a spatula. Work in batches and scrape the underside of the colander between passes.
Step 11: Add butter and crème fraîche
Fold in the butter and crème fraîche while still hot.
Step 12: Add the lobster mix
Fold the lobster mixture into the potato, reserving about a cup for the top.
Step 13: Stuff the potatoes
Take half the filling and scoop it into the potatoes.
Step 14: Prep the filling in a piping bag
Transfer the remaining filling to a piping bag fitted with a large round or star tip.
Step 15: Pipe the filling
Pipe the remaining filling back into the potato shells, mounding it above the rim. Top it with the reserved lobster pieces.
Step 16: Second-bake the potatoes
Return the potatoes to the oven for 8–10 minutes until heated through.
Step 17: Dress the potatoes
Brush the large lobster pieces with melted butter. Drizzle with herb sauce, scatter chives, and sprinkle with flaky salt.
Step 18: Serve the lobster-stuffed potatoes
Serve immediately with the remaining herb sauce on the side.
What can I serve with a lobster baked potato?
Lobster-Stuffed Baked Potato Recipe
Buttery crème fraîche-laced potatoes are mixed with lobster, baked till golden, and topped with a tangy herb sauce in our ultra-luxe version of a humble dish.
Ingredients
- For the potatoes
- 4 large russet potatoes
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- For the herb sauce
- ¼ cup crème fraîche
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, finely minced
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- For the Lobster filling
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tablespoons dry white wine
- 3 lobster tails (6–8 ounces each), cooked and meat removed and roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon white pepper
- For finishing
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup crème fraîche, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon flaky salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Scrub the potatoes, prick them all over with a fork, and rub them with oil and salt.
- Bake the potatoes directly on the rack for 55–60 minutes until completely tender when pierced.
- While the potatoes bake, to make the herb sauce, whisk all the sauce ingredients together, season, and refrigerate.
- Preheat a pan with 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
- Add the shallot and saute over medium heat until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the white wine and cook to reduce until nearly dry.
- Add the lobster meat, toss to coat, season with salt and white pepper, and remove from the heat.
- When the potatoes are done, slice off the top third lengthwise. Scoop the flesh from both the lid and the base, leaving a ¼-inch wall on the base.
- Pass all the potato flesh through a tight fine-mesh colander into a bowl, pressing firmly with a spatula. Work in batches and scrape the underside of the colander between passes.
- Fold in the butter and crème fraîche while still hot.
- Fold the lobster mixture into the potato, reserving about a cup for the top.
- Take half the filling and scoop it into the potatoes.
- Transfer the remaining filling to a piping bag fitted with a large round or star tip.
- Pipe the remaining filling back into the potato shells, mounding it above the rim. Top it with the reserved lobster pieces.
- Return the potatoes to the oven for 8–10 minutes until heated through.
- Brush the large lobster pieces with melted butter. Drizzle with herb sauce, scatter chives, and sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Serve immediately with the remaining herb sauce on the side.
How can I simplify this lobster-stuffed baked potato recipe?
This lobster-stuffed baked potato is the kind of dish that looks wildly impressive but comes together in under an hour and a half of mostly hands-off labor. However, if you do want to simplify it further, we have some shortcuts and suggestions that don't diminish from its taste.
If you want to skip the piping bag, you don't have one, or don't feel like looking for the right tip, you absolutely can. The dish will be less dramatic but just as impressive, because who can scoff at lobster meat and that gorgeous chive sauce? Simply stuff your potatoes using a spoon, and run over the top with a fork to create swirls. Also, instead of passing the potato through a strainer, you can simply mash the filling well with a fork or a potato masher with the butter and crème fraîche folded in. They make it easier to mash the potatoes finely and avoid clumps.
Another thing you can do to shorten the prep time is to skip the second bake. Simply fold in the lobster, press everything back into the potato, top with all the extra lobster and herbs, and serve. The texture will look a bit more rustic, but the flavor will be just as good.
Can I use frozen lobster meat or another part of the lobster?
I'm going to let you in on a little secret: unless you are buying your whole lobster fresh, all lobster tails you can buy are likely frozen or previously frozen. So there's absolutely no issue with buying frozen lobster tails for this recipe. You do need to ensure you thaw them out fully before attempting to extract the meat, but otherwise, there's no issue with using them.
You also can buy already extracted and frozen lobster meat, which works here especially well because when we saute it with aromatics, it will revive it. As with the tails, thaw the meat overnight in the fridge, pat it dry before cooking, and you're good to proceed with the rest of our recipe.
You can also go with other cuts of the lobster. Whole lobster claws and knuckle meat are actually wonderful in this recipe, because they have a slightly sweeter flavor and a more tender texture, which means they shred beautifully into the filling. This is actually the meat you eat most often in lobster rolls. If lobster feels a bit out of reach right now, but you still want to get the same luxe feeling, you can use large shrimp or langostinos, or even king crab meat, which requires minimal time in the pan.