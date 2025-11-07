Beefy English Jacket Potatoes Recipe

There's no arguing with a good jacket potato. Baked right, the inside turns soft and fluffy, and the skin turns to a crispy "jacket" that adds a salty crunch to every forkful. And while the classic baked potato accoutrements are well and good, the Brits have their own take on what belongs on a potato. In this recipe we won't encourage you to follow British protocol and top your baked potato with beans, however. No, we've got something much better: beef and gravy.

You can think of this beefy English jacket potato recipe, brought to us by developer A.J. Forget, like an inside-out cottage pie. Instead of hiding the beef, vegetables, and gravy underneath a layer of mash, here we're using them to top a steaming jacket potato. It has all those same warm, comforting flavors, with fewer steps required of you. As an added bonus, because the potatoes aren't mashed, you're cutting out all of the extra butter and sour cream or milk go into making mash.

It isn't the fastest recipe around, as baking potatoes to perfection requires a bit of time, but the time you actually spend at the stove is pretty short. Most of the cooking time you are just letting the potatoes do their thing, while the oven warms the house and you enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of bitter beer.