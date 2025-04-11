Here's How Long Worcestershire Sauce Should Last Once Opened

Worcestershire sauce is often considered a secret ingredient — adding a few drops will elevate your dishes with a deeper and fuller flavor that no other condiment has the power to do. So it's pretty versatile and ever so handy to have the pantry where you can reach for it if you feel a dish just has something missing. But there's always the question of how long it will last since it's not necessarily an ingredient you use every day, so it could sit there for months or even years.

The short answer is that once opened, your Worcestershire sauce should last for up to a year or a year-and-a-half in the pantry. This is possible because Worcestershire sauce is a shelf-stable product, meaning the natural preservatives in it (the primary two being acidic vinegar and salt) keep it fresher for longer. If you're keeping it in the refrigerator, it could last up to three years. However, the long answer is a bit more complex because factors like the environment in which you're storing your sauce need to be taken into account as well as the best-before or best-by date. Also, if you're keeping your sauce near appliances or devices that generate heat, that could also affect its longevity.