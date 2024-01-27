Fluffy Cottage Pie Baked Potatoes Recipe

There are few meals more comforting or simple than a humble baked potato. With its crisp outer skin and light, fluffy insides, a baked potato is delicious on its own or paired with a wide variety of fillings. It's a great meal option for basically any occasion, from a quiet weekday meal for one to a crowd-pleasing dinner for a large gathering.

While there is certainly nothing wrong with eating your baked potato as it is, why not step up your game and make these fluffy cottage pie baked potatoes? Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this recipe takes the humble baked potato up a notch (or three) by combining it with a similarly ultra-comforting cottage pie recipe. Ground beef is stewed alongside classic cottage pie ingredients to create a rich, minced-meat mixture. This is then used to fill hollowed-out baked potatoes, which are topped with delightfully fluffy mash that is created from the discarded inners of the potatoes. Finished off with a sprinkling of sharp cheddar before being baked once more, these fluffy cottage pie baked potatoes are definitely something to write home about.