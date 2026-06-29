15 Customer-Favorite Trader Joe's Snacks Under $4 You Likely Won't Find At Other Grocery Stores
When searching for cheap snacks, you often have to trade uniqueness for affordability, as fun nibbles with unconventional flavors or organic ingredients tend to cost much more than generic potato chips or pretzels. Luckily for snackers on a budget, Trader Joe's is one store that bucks this expectation. The chain offers tons of exciting, store-brand candies, chips, popcorn, and more that you can't buy anywhere else, with many sold at surprisingly low prices under $4.
To make your shopping a snap, we've put together a long list of the best snacks from Trader Joe's that happen to cost as little as $1.49 and up to $3.99 max. All of these products earn rave reviews from regular customers, so you know you're getting a top-notch product to go with your savings. Since Trader Joe's is known as a great place to shop for special diets, we also took care to select some items that are vegan, gluten-free, or free of artificial colors and flavors. From fan favorite sweets and savory snacks that have their own cult followings to lesser-known, underrated gems, these affordable finds are definitely worth throwing in your cart.
Furikake Snack Mix
Trader Joe's Furikake Snack Mix – inspired by furikake seasoning – offers a lively combo of mochi crisps, sesame sticks, corn chips, waffle crisps, and wasabi peas, tossed with sesame seeds, dried seaweed, and mushroom-garlic seasoning. Customers say they could munch on this savory, crunchy, slightly sweet snack all day, as every bite offers a mix of different flavors and textures. For $3.99, you can afford to down half the bag and head back for another if you wish.
Grab Furikake Snack Mix at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Root Beer Float Pieces
If a root beer vanilla float was one of your favorite childhood treats, try TJ's Root Beer Float Pieces, which combine mini vanilla sandwich cookies with a root beer-flavored coating and popping candy to imitate fizzy soda. We thought this Trader Joe's snack sounded odd, but now we love it thanks to its creamy, crunchy texture and authentic flavor of spiced root beer. The nostalgic taste is perfect for a drive-in movie or camping trip.
Snag a bag of TJ's Root Beer Float Pieces for $3.79.
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn
Seekers of spicy, savory snacks will delight in Trader Joe's Buffalo Ranch Popcorn, which features a hot, tangy, herb-forward seasoning reminiscent of ranch dressing and Buffalo sauce in one. The flavor is noticeably spicy and sure to please chili-heads but not so hot that you can't finish a bowl. Taste testers rank Buffalo Ranch among the best popcorn flavors at TJ's, with several shoppers on social media admitting that they can easily eat the whole bag at once.
A bag of TJ's Buffalo Ranch Popcorn costs just $2.99.
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's
Trader Joe's popular, Oreo-esque Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies get a unique upgrade with Chocolate & Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's. These coated sandwich cookies swap the classic vanilla creme filling for a peanut butter filling with a peanut butter coating and chocolatey drizzle. They're sure to be a hit with kids, peanut butter cup fanatics, or anyone who loves the irresistible pairing of peanut butter and chocolate. Fans say they're also amazing when frozen for a chilly treat.
Score a box of Chocolate & Peanut Butter Joe-Joe's for $3.99.
Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
Say goodbye to boring chip flavors with Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips. These crinkle-cut crisps are made with Irish potatoes and flavored with real Irish butter and plenty of garlic. They're boldly flavored, super buttery, and intended for true garlic devotees. "Extremely garlicky and full flavor," one Reddit user said, warning that if you aren't a big fan of garlic, these chips "will not be for you."
Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips cost just $2.99 per bag.
Organic Apple Strawberry Fruit Sauce Crushers
If you're always in need of healthy snacks to feed a busy household, a box of Trader Joe's Organic Apple Strawberry Fruit Sauce Crushers will please the whole family. Each squeezable pouch delivers a blend of organic strawberry and apple purees, and shoppers say they're tasty enough for both grown-ups and kids to enjoy. The shelf-stable packs are easy to tuck into lunch boxes or bring along on a hiking trip, picnic, or playdate.
A box of TJ's Organic Apple Strawberry Fruit Sauce Crushers sells for $2.99.
Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets
Made with little more than rice, salt, and oil, these crunchy-crispy Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets are a 100% gluten-free Trader Joe's snack great for serving to party guests who avoid wheat or corn. One Reddit user raved, "I can't eat corn and miss popcorn something awful, this scratched my itch!" Similarly to popcorn, you can also toss these salty nuggets with your favorite seasoning blends.
Try TJ's Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets for just $2.29.
Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs
Run-of-the-mill cheese puffs get an elegant, Italian-inspired makeover with Trader Joe's Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs. These rice and corn puffs carry the cheesy, savory, peppery flavors of classic cacio e pepe pasta in a super crispy form, making for another TJ's snack that shoppers can't help but gobble up in one sitting. They're just as fitting on a grazing board or cocktail party spread as they are for a night of snacking in front of the TV.
Grab Trader Joe's Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs for $2.49.
Chile Spiced Pineapple
Trader Joe's massive selection of dried fruits is legendary, and its customer favorite Chile Spiced Pineapple is one of the most special finds on the shelf. Fans of fruit with a dusting of Tajín or dipped in chamoy sauce will adore these juicy rings of soft, sweet pineapple doused in a spicy, salty, and slightly sweet chili coating. They're also one of the best high-fiber items at Trader Joe's, packing six grams of fiber into just two pieces.
Grab Trader Joe's Chile Spiced Pineapple for $3.99.
Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Crackers
Can't get enough of Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning? Be sure to try the chain's Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Crackers, which apply the familiar mix of garlic, onion, sesame, and poppy and caraway seeds to whole wheat crackers. Enjoy these flavorful bites by themselves, on a cheese or crudité platter, or topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon for a filling snack reminiscent of your favorite bagel shop order.
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Crackers cost just $2.99.
Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans
Many customers name the Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans as an iconic, must-try Trader Joe's snack that also happens to be budget-friendly. Each bag delivers dark, milk, and white chocolate-covered espresso beans inspired by four cafe-style drinks: classic espresso, cappuccino, caramel latte, and coffee and cream. This product ranked highly in our taste test of chocolate-covered coffee beans thanks to its fun and tasty mix of flavors with a strong, authentic burst of espresso flavor.
Snag Trader Joe's Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans for just $1.49.
Jerk-Style Plantain Chips
With a passionate fan following, low price, and short ingredient list, TJ's Jerk-Style Plantain Chips have it all. This snack consists of fried plantains doused in a spicy, savory, zesty jerk seasoning that includes spices like allspice, garlic powder, thyme, and ginger. We named these chips as the best spicy snack at Trader Joe's as well as one of TJ's top vegan snacks. And many customers agree, calling them a must-try from the chain.
A bag of TJ's Jerk-Style Plantain Chips costs just $1.99.
Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters
Trader Joe's Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters sound like a dessert lover's fever dream — in the best way. These unique clusters deliver crunchy pieces of chocolate chip cookies and brownies bound together with caramel and dark chocolate. They won second place in our ranking of Trader Joe's candies thanks to their irresistible combination of caramel-chocolate flavors and gooey, crunchy textures, balanced by a welcome hit of sea salt.
Grab Trader Joe's Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters for $3.99.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
As a clear Takis copycat, TJ's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips may seem unremarkable, but they're actually one of the store's most beloved snacks – they even have a spot in the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame. With an invigorating jolt of lime balanced by a heat that's just strong enough, many customers say these chips are actually better than Takis, as they taste less artificial while still delivering a bold, spicy flavor and crunch.
TJ's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips go for $2.99 per bag.
Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers
With cute, fanciful shapes and quirky names, it's hard to choose from Trader Joe's gummy candies, but we think the Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers are the best buy for sour seekers. This product adds a tingly sour sand coating to TJ's popular Scandinavian Swimmers, a multi-flavored, all-natural Swedish Fish dupe. With red berry, huckleberry, orange, and strawberry flavors in charming sea creature shapes, they're the ideal tangy treat to take to the beach this summer.
Try Trader Joe's Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers for $3.99 per bag.