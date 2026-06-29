15 Customer-Favorite Trader Joe's Snacks Under $4 You Likely Won't Find At Other Grocery Stores

When searching for cheap snacks, you often have to trade uniqueness for affordability, as fun nibbles with unconventional flavors or organic ingredients tend to cost much more than generic potato chips or pretzels. Luckily for snackers on a budget, Trader Joe's is one store that bucks this expectation. The chain offers tons of exciting, store-brand candies, chips, popcorn, and more that you can't buy anywhere else, with many sold at surprisingly low prices under $4.

To make your shopping a snap, we've put together a long list of the best snacks from Trader Joe's that happen to cost as little as $1.49 and up to $3.99 max. All of these products earn rave reviews from regular customers, so you know you're getting a top-notch product to go with your savings. Since Trader Joe's is known as a great place to shop for special diets, we also took care to select some items that are vegan, gluten-free, or free of artificial colors and flavors. From fan favorite sweets and savory snacks that have their own cult followings to lesser-known, underrated gems, these affordable finds are definitely worth throwing in your cart.