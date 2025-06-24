12 Best Vegan Snacks At Trader Joe's

Considering that Trader Joe's offers a more limited selection than most grocery stores out there, you may assume that it's not the best place to shop for products designed for specific diets. However, that's not necessarily true — if you're a vegan, anyway. That's because the store has a wide variety of vegan products, from frozen meals to prepared foods to, naturally, a ton of fresh produce. But it's also a great place to shop for vegan snacks. Admittedly, many of the brand's snacks are not vegan, but if you know what you're looking for, you're in for a serious treat.

I've tasted through many — if not most — of Trader Joe's vegan snacks over the years, and the following products are some of the best I've encountered from the cult grocer. Whether you follow a vegan diet or are just looking for more sustainable snacks, this list has you covered. Choose a few that you want to try for yourself, or taste through all of them to get a better idea of what the Trader Joe's vegan snack landscape is all about.