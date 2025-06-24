12 Best Vegan Snacks At Trader Joe's
Considering that Trader Joe's offers a more limited selection than most grocery stores out there, you may assume that it's not the best place to shop for products designed for specific diets. However, that's not necessarily true — if you're a vegan, anyway. That's because the store has a wide variety of vegan products, from frozen meals to prepared foods to, naturally, a ton of fresh produce. But it's also a great place to shop for vegan snacks. Admittedly, many of the brand's snacks are not vegan, but if you know what you're looking for, you're in for a serious treat.
I've tasted through many — if not most — of Trader Joe's vegan snacks over the years, and the following products are some of the best I've encountered from the cult grocer. Whether you follow a vegan diet or are just looking for more sustainable snacks, this list has you covered. Choose a few that you want to try for yourself, or taste through all of them to get a better idea of what the Trader Joe's vegan snack landscape is all about.
1. Passion Fruit Sorbet
During the hottest months of the year, when you want something light and refreshing to snack on after dinner, there's perhaps no better dessert than Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Sorbet. Some store-bought sorbets are icy and too hard, making it almost impossible to scoop out even a single spoonful. This sorbet, on the other hand, is incredibly creamy — so creamy that it may come as a surprise that it doesn't contain any dairy at all. Just leave it out of the freezer for a few minutes (depending on how hot it is) before serving, and you'll experience the rich creaminess of this sorbet for yourself.
However, this dessert isn't just about the texture. The flavor is incredible as well. It's quite tart, which makes it taste like you're actually eating the fruit, not just a sweetened echo of the real thing. Although there is a touch of fruity sweetness here, it isn't overpowering, so you're mostly tasting that bright, fresh tartness. If you're the kind of person who doesn't love a super-sweet dessert and wants to snack on something a bit lighter and more refreshing than a typical pint of ice cream, this is the vegan snack you've been searching for.
2. Jerk-Style Plantain Chips
Plantain chips are one of the best snacks in the world, but at most grocery stores (in the U.S., at least), you're only going to find plain and salted plantain chips. Those are tasty, of course, but if you want a more flavorful bite, you'll want to opt for these Jerk-Style Plantain Chips from Trader Joe's. This might just be one of the most flavorful snacks, vegan or not, on Trader Joe's shelves.
The plantain chips are seasoned with a jerk blend that includes allspice, black and red pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, onion powder, and more, creating a dynamic, complex flavor that's downright addictive. They're somewhat spicy, but not overpoweringly so, and they have just a hint of sweetness that helps balance out all those intense savory notes.
While these chips are delicious on their own, they also make for a fantastic vehicle for more neutral-flavored dips. I especially love pairing them with Trader Joe's Garlic Spread Dip, which I'll mention later in this article. Whether you use a dip or not, once you try these plantain chips, you'll never want to go back to less-seasoned, plainer versions again.
3. Crunchy Curls
Some snacks are all about packing a bold, intense flavor. Then, others are more about providing a neutral-tasting but texturally interesting crunch that keeps you coming back for more. Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls fall into the second category, which is why I love to have them on hand for everyday snacking purposes. They have a lovely crispness to them, but because of their shape, they're downright crunchy once you take a bite. They have a lovely, light lentil flavor to them, but it's not so intense that this snack would be the star of the show. Rather, it's a nice accompaniment to a cold beer or a seltzer when you just want something to munch on while you drink.
They're made with lentil flour and potato starch, the latter of which gives these a distinctly potato chip-like flavor. However, they're airier and lighter than potato chips, so you can eat a lot more of them without feeling too full or weighed down. When you're looking for a generic snack that will cure your munchies at any time of the day, these Crunchy Curls have you covered.
4. Sweet and Spicy Rice Cracker Mix
Rice crackers make for an excellent, ultra-crunchy snack that you can serve on a grazing platter or enjoy all on their own. However, not all types of rice crackers are quite as delicious or as flavorful as Trader Joe's Sweet and Spicy Rice Cracker Mix. Now, it's important to note that these crackers contain honey, which some vegans choose not to eat. However, vegans are divided on the topic, so if you're a vegan who does choose to consume honey, then this is a product that's worth checking out.
Although the packaging for these crackers indicates that they are both sweet and spicy, I say they lean toward the spicy end of the spectrum. Yes, there's some sweetness, but it seems like its job is mostly about adding complexity and balance to the snack instead of offering an overtly sweet flavor profile. There's a saltiness from the inclusion of soy sauce, and the heat comes from chili powder, while onion powder creates even more savoriness. When it all comes together, this snack is a must-try for anyone who loves a good crunch.
5. Savory Squares
Cheesy crackers work well in many different contexts, but they don't exactly align with a vegan diet. However, that doesn't mean you have to give up cheesy-tasting crackers entirely, especially if you shop at Trader Joe's. That's because the popular grocery chain sells Savory Squares, which are cheddar-flavored crackers that offer a similar profile as cheesy crackers. No, these don't taste like actual cheddar, but they have a savory quality that you'd expect from a similar snack. They're arguably even tastier than most cheesy crackers out there, thanks to the inclusion of paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and a slew of different types of flour. They have a slight funkiness that will make you immediately want to take a bite after you have your first cracker.
Not only are these crackers vegan, they're also gluten-free, which means that they're appropriate for a wide range of dietary needs. Since they're somewhat neutral on their own, they're particularly good for dipping, although you don't necessarily need any accompanying ingredients to enjoy snacking on them.
6. Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups
Peanut butter cups are an elite sweet snack, of course, but why stop with the basics when you can go so much deeper into the world of vegan desserts? If you're looking for a tasty alternative to a basic peanut butter cup, you have to try Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups. These feel ultra decadent, with their rich, creamy interior of sunflower seed butter. This seed butter has a slightly more interesting, savory flavor than peanut butter but without that distinct, peanut-y taste. That flavor is only complemented by the dark chocolate that enrobes the sunflower seed butter, creating a slightly bitter exterior that cracks perfectly when you bite into it.
Although the flavor of these dessert cups differs slightly from that of traditional peanut butter cups, anyone who likes Reese's is likely to enjoy this product too. Ultimately, it tastes like a grown-up Reese's, which is why I always like to keep them on deck in my pantry. And the best part? There are no animal products included in the ingredients list.
7. Oat Chocolate Bars
Love the flavor of milk chocolate, but avoiding dairy in your diet? You need to try Trader Joe's Oat Chocolate Bars. These have the flavor of milk chocolate thanks to a combination of ground oats and rice syrup, which creates a kind of "oat milk" that offers the same creaminess in this dark chocolate bar as you would generally expect from milk chocolate. These chocolate bars are rich and super creamy, with a lusciousness that means you only need to eat one square to cure your chocolate cravings (although you'll definitely want to eat more). Plus, since they're packaged into small, individual serving-size bars, you can easily pack one in your lunch or stash it in your bag as a snack.
These chocolate bars are quite sweet — like milk chocolate — so keep that in mind if you're looking for something on the more bitter end of the spectrum. But because it's relatively easy to find vegan dark chocolate and not so easy to find vegan milk chocolate, this is a product that I'm personally grateful to Trader Joe's for stocking in its stores.
8. Organic Apple Mango Fruit Sauce Crushers
We all know how important it is to get plenty of fruit into our diets regularly, but it can be tricky for some of us. Fruit is expensive, and if you don't eat it before it goes bad, you're left with a mess ... and money down the drain. That's exactly why I like keeping some of Trader Joe's Organic Apple Mango Fruit Sauce Crushers at home. It may be the easiest way to work extra fruit into your diet, no chopping required. Although you can find plain old applesauce at just about every grocery store, the inclusion of mango in this recipe really makes it shine. I think the mango flavor is more pronounced than the flavor of the apples, which makes for a delicious, tropical, and unique fruit sauce product that you may not be able to find elsewhere.
Oftentimes, vegan snacks can be on more of the junk food end of the spectrum, but these Fruit Sauce Crushers are mostly fruit with a bit of vitamin C. Plus, they're easy to take on the go, even at those times when a straight-up apple may be somewhat inconvenient. My tip? Keep them in the fridge so they're nice and cold when you're ready to eat them.
9. Garlic Spread Dip
If there's one dip or spread you should try at Trader Joe's, it's absolutely, unequivocally the brand's Garlic Spread Dip. This product, which takes its inspiration from Lebanese toum, may just be one of the best things I've ever tasted from the brand. It's an incredibly simple spread, containing little more than garlic, oil, and lemon juice, but it's a savory bomb that will instantly upgrade anything that you dip into it or spread it on. I like eating it with crackers as a snack, since it allows the dip to play a starring role. However, you can also put it on bread for super-flavorful toast or sandwiches, stir it into pasta dishes, or even use it as a tofu marinade.
You could also grab some raw vegetables and start dipping. Sure, you can learn to make toum at home — and you absolutely should if you love the flavor of this dip. But when you're pressed for time or just don't want to go through the hassle of making the dip from scratch, this Trader Joe's version of the famous dip is a must-try.
10. Joe Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies
Oreos may just be the most famous vegan junk food out there. The white creme that's sandwiched between the two chocolate cookies seems like it would contain dairy, but it doesn't have any. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Trader Joe's version of the iconic snack food is also vegan. TJ's Joe Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies are simultaneously crunchy and creamy, with an ideal ratio of cookie to creme. Ultimately, if you don't pay too close attention to their appearance, they're nearly indistinguishable from actual Oreos.
Once you pick up a package of these cookies, you just have to think about how you're going to approach eating them. Maybe you're a person who just takes a bite of the whole cookie, or perhaps you prefer to deconstruct the sandwich to eat a solo chocolate cookie before devouring the half with the creme on it. Perhaps you prefer to dip your cookies in non-dairy milk, or maybe you enjoy them with a dollop of peanut butter. There is no wrong way to enjoy them, as long as you don't leave any in the package.
11. Cowboy Caviar Salsa
Trader Joe's boasts a surprisingly wide array of different salsas to choose from, but the brand's Cowboy Caviar is one of my personal favorites, mostly because it feels so much more substantial than an average salsa. Corn is the first ingredient, followed by black beans, which makes for a super-hearty dish. Jalapeño peppers provide just the right amount of heat, while a sprinkling of sugar balances the salsa nicely, ensuring that it's not too intense. Lime juice concentrate and chipotle peppers in adobo round out the ingredients list, ensuring that each bite is delightfully acidic, smoky, and bold.
You should pair this salsa with corn chips for the best snacking experience, but if I'm being honest, I can eat this stuff straight out of the jar. It can also be used as a topping for Southwest-inspired rice dishes, tacos, and even pasta salads. You may never want to go back to plain salsa again.
12. Dolmas
I'll be honest: I didn't expect Trader Joe's Dolmas to taste particularly good. However, these are some solid dolmas. They're quite small, making them perfect for snacking — you'll get about two bites out of each one. The rice inside the grape leaves is tender but not too tender, offering a just slightly al dente bite. The dolmas as a whole are quite acidic, which helps counteract the intensity of all the oil in the can. That oil, though, also functions to keep all of the ingredients nice and moist, and all of these elements working together provide a balanced flavor profile. With just a touch of spearmint, these dolmas feel light and refreshing — a perfect, hearty vegan snack for a warm day.
Honestly, these dolmas are pretty hearty, so you can turn a can of them into a whole meal. However, I like to work my way through them slowly, eating one or two at a time whenever I'm craving something savory and a little bit salty but want something other than a bag of chips.
Methodology
In choosing these specific Trader Joe's vegan products, I tried to focus on a wide range of flavor profiles, highlighting sweet, savory, and rather neutral flavor profiles to cover all of the major snacking bases. These products were chosen either because they play an essential role in a specific snacking genre — like the Crunchy Curls — or because they offer a vegan replacement to a snack that would otherwise be somewhat difficult to find in its vegan form, which is the case with the Savory Squares and Oat Chocolate Bars. I compared each product to other, somewhat comparable options available at the store and picked the varieties that tasted best (and had the best texture) or were just otherwise unexpendable in a vegan snacking context.