6 Chocolate-Covered Coffee Beans, Ranked

Why choose between chocolate and coffee when you can have both? Chocolate covered espresso beans merge two realms of culinary excellence, and if the maker knows how to complement and draw out the sweet, bitter, fruity, and nutty notes of both cacao and coffee, then you're in for a real treat. I set out to determine which brands achieve the best textures and flavors, as well as which brands are just getting the job done. Of course, this article might inspire you to make chocolate covered espresso beans at home – it's easier than you might think — though the best products on this list set high standards that are difficult to achieve.

When assembling a lineup of products, I was immediately surprised by how many flavors chocolate covered coffee beans come in. For this test, I sampled dark, milk, cappuccino, and even amaretto chocolate covered espresso beans. Though I couldn't always directly compare such flavors, I was able to do so with the texture of each product. I ranked beans adorned in rich, silky chocolate higher than those coated with chewy chocolate, and I also gave higher marks to the beans that had more depth of flavor. You can find more information on my methodology at the end of this article.