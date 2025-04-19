15 Coffee Roasters With The Best Espresso Blends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you're getting ready to make the plunge and dive into the exciting, jittery world of coffee. Sure, the French press and pour over methods are somewhat fascinating, but the real magic happens when espresso comes out to play. Technically, any type of coffee beans can be made into espresso. Great espresso? Not necessarily. But thankfully, you don't have to know much about coffee to pick up a bag of beans that brews luscious, crema-heavy shots.

Many specialty coffee roasters (and even some mass-market coffee companies) offer beans that are designed for brewing espresso. These beans are usually labeled "espresso blends." As opposed to single-origin coffee, blends combine beans with differing flavor profiles, allowing roasters to nail the perfect flavor down pat. This is how you wind up with extra chocolatey coffee or particularly robust, spicy espresso.

For this list, I've tracked down some impeccable roasters that offer blends specifically for espresso or more general blends that just so happen to create an exquisite shot. As a longtime barista and certified coffee geek, I've brewed espresso with the majority of the coffees referenced in this list, while supplementing those that I haven't tried using online and word-of-mouth reviews. So, scope out this list and choose a few roasters to explore before you taint your brand new espresso machine with inadequate beans.