Here's How Many Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans It Takes To Equal A Cup Of Coffee

Chocolate-covered espresso beans are a delicious snack any time of day, but you need to be careful eating them after you would normally stop drinking coffee because you might be consuming more caffeine than you realize. Tracking caffeine content in espresso beans can be tough because there are a lot of variables at work, but in general coffee beans have more concentrated levels of caffeine than coffee, and even espresso, because they aren't being diluted by water. Espresso beans start out the same as normal coffee beans, but are prepared in a different way, which can also affect their caffeine content. But taking those factors into account, you'll normally need about 10 to 15 chocolate-covered espresso beans to get the same effect as a cup of coffee.

A standard 12-ounce cup of coffee can contain anywhere from 113 to 247 milligrams of caffeine depending on the type of beans, the type of roast, and even how the coffee is brewed. In comparison, a coffee bean can vary from 6 to 13 milligrams, with the USDA using a baseline of 12 milligrams of caffeine per chocolate-covered coffee bean. This is boosted by the fact that chocolate also has a small amount of natural caffeine in it. Espresso beans specifically are usually roasted darker than other coffee, which does lessen the caffeine content slightly, because more caffeine disappears the more water the beans lose as they are roasted, but 12 milligrams is a good baseline to go on.