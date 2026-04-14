9 Spicy Snacks At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is an excellent place to shop for snacks. It has all of the typical munchies you'd expect, like plain pretzels, chips, and crackers, but it also boasts a variety of more unexpected options that can make your snacking routine a lot more exciting. And if you're someone who likes spicy food, you're in luck: Trader Joe's stocks a wide variety of fiery snacks for everyone who likes a little bit of heat. Whether you prefer ultra-spicy snacks or those with just a hint of heat, TJ's has you covered.

I went to Trader Joe's and picked out some of the chain's most delicious-looking spicy snacks to help you decide which ones you want to try. I've ranked them from worst to best based on overall flavor, texture, and heat level. Even if you don't agree with me on every point, having more information about how each of these snacks taste can help set you up for a more delicious spicy snacking sesh the next time you go to Trader Joe's.