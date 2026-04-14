9 Spicy Snacks At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best
It's no secret that Trader Joe's is an excellent place to shop for snacks. It has all of the typical munchies you'd expect, like plain pretzels, chips, and crackers, but it also boasts a variety of more unexpected options that can make your snacking routine a lot more exciting. And if you're someone who likes spicy food, you're in luck: Trader Joe's stocks a wide variety of fiery snacks for everyone who likes a little bit of heat. Whether you prefer ultra-spicy snacks or those with just a hint of heat, TJ's has you covered.
I went to Trader Joe's and picked out some of the chain's most delicious-looking spicy snacks to help you decide which ones you want to try. I've ranked them from worst to best based on overall flavor, texture, and heat level. Even if you don't agree with me on every point, having more information about how each of these snacks taste can help set you up for a more delicious spicy snacking sesh the next time you go to Trader Joe's.
9. Sweet and Spicy Pecans
I have to admit that I'm probably a little biased when it comes to Trader Joe's Sweet and Spicy Pecans. Although I do enjoy swicy foods sometimes, I think that too many sweet and spicy snacks are a bit too sweet, and that's definitely the case with these pecans. When I first took a bite, the first thing I noticed was the sugar. The heat creeps in later and offers a decent amount of spice, but it's overpowered by all that sweetness, which ultimately makes this snack taste unbalanced.
Now, if you're someone who loves sweet and spicy foods, then this may be a product worth checking out. I also think it could function as an interesting, crunchy topping for a sweet and spicy dessert, like a gochujang Texas sheet cake. But if you tend to prefer your nuts on the saltier (and spicier) side, then I think you're probably better off opting for one of the other spicy snacks on this list instead of settling for these sugary pecans.
8. Ghost Pepper Potato Chips
When I first saw Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips, I was immediately excited. Ghost peppers are some of the hottest peppers in the world, so I was expecting a super-fiery snack. In fact, I was genuinely worried that they would be too hot for me. Although a lot of snacks in the U.S. seem to be geared toward those who can only handle a minimum level of spice, I still believed that "ghost pepper" indicated that these chips were on a totally different level of spiciness.
Unfortunately, I was wrong. In my opinion, these chips were barely spicy at all. Yes, they have a hint of heat, but it's nothing like what you would expect from actual ghost peppers. To make matters worse, these chips inexplicably taste like barbecue chips. While I can get down with some barbecue potato chips from time to time, that's definitely not what I want when I'm buying chips that are ostensibly supposed to be super spicy. This is a Trader Joe's product I definitely won't be buying again.
7. Chile and Garlic Cashews
If you love bold, intense flavors as much as I do, then Trader Joe's Chile and Garlic Cashews probably sound great to you. Not only do these nuts advertise heat from the chile, but you also get that sharp intensity of garlic to boot. This snack sounds like it would be one of the best Trader Joe's nuts available. I do think these cashews taste good, although the nuts aren't quite as fresh as I'd like. They're not bad if you're looking for a quick and easy snack. Unfortunately, though, they are a little disappointing if you are expecting a super bold flavor.
Sure, you can taste some garlic, but it's really more of a hint than a pronounced intensity. The same is pretty much true for the chile. Yes, there's some heat here, but the nuts are ultimately not spicy enough for my liking. That being said, these are an excellent option for those who just like a little spice (or who don't want their breath to smell like garlic for the rest of the day).
6. Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
It probably goes without saying that Trader Joe's Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are essentially just a Takis dupe. And honestly, we can appreciate it when a store like Trader Joe's provides an alternative to our favorite snacks. But if you're used to Takis, then there's a good chance that you'll be disappointed by the Trader Joe's version, since it doesn't deliver the same level of heat or quite as intense of a flavor profile. That being said, these chips are a bit crunchier than the original Takis, so if that's something that's important to you on the snacking front, then these might be worth a try.
Although they don't totally compare to Takis, I still think that these rolled chips are ultimately a tasty snack. The heat from the chili is balanced out nicely with the tangy lime, and it all comes together in one crunchy package. Although there are certainly better spicy snacks to try from Trader Joe's, I definitely wouldn't turn these down if they were offered to me.
5. Chile Lime Flavored Fried Pork Rinds
If you're looking for a Trader Joe's snack that's truly spicy, you probably shouldn't choose the brand's Chile Lime Flavored Fried Pork Rinds. Despite "chile" being in the name, these pork rinds actually aren't very hot at all. They taste spiced, certainly, but not really spicy, which is why these don't rank higher on this list. That being said, they're still an excellent snack. These pork rinds are much more intensely flavored than other varieties I've tried before, and the lime flavoring works really well, since it helps balance the pork rinds' fattiness.
Ultimately, I do wish that this snack were on the spicier side, but it's still a pretty solid choice. It's a great snack to introduce to someone who's trying to get into spicier food but who's still sensitive to serious heat. They just so happen to make an excellent pairing for some Trader Joe's wines as well.
4. Stepping It Up Spicy Snack Bar Mix
When you not exactly sure what you're craving for a snack, but still want some textural and flavor variety, look no further than the Stepping It Up Spicy Snack Bar Mix from Trader Joe's. It features a wide variety of snacky bites that might not be that delicious on their own, but really shine when combined with others. There are sweet jalapeño pretzels, pasilla chile and sesame chips, spicy cheese corn sticks, chile almonds, and chile lemon corn nuggets, all of which join forces to create a supremely crunchy snack that's perfect for enjoying with a cold beer.
I love this snack mix, and I think it's great for those mindless snacking moments when you want something a little more interesting than a standard bag of chips. That being said, this is another "spicy" Trader Joe's snack that isn't really all that spicy at all. It earns a spot relatively high in this ranking, but due to the lack of real spice, it can't break into the top three.
3. Sweet and Spicy Rice Cracker Mix
Sometimes, sweet and spicy flavor combos miss the mark, but that's not the case when it comes to this Sweet and Spicy Rice Cracker Mix at Trader Joe's. This product is a shining example of how delicious swicy flavor combos can be. The little rice cracker pieces come in a variety of different shapes and are covered in a sweet, shiny glaze. But don't let coating fool you — they pack a decent level of heat. Although I wouldn't describe them as super spicy, they have enough kick to keep things interesting. Plus, since they're made from rice, they have a unique crunch that also makes them more interesting on the textural front.
Admittedly, I think they would be better with even less sugar, but since I'm someone who does tend to prefer more savory flavor profiles, that may not be a totally fair assessment. If you're looking for the ultimate swicy snack at Trader Joe's, this rice cracker mix is absolutely worth checking out.
2. Spicy Cheese Crunchies
Trader Joe's Spicy Cheese Crunchies are obviously meant to be a dupe of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Since Trader Joe's offers a lot of snack dupes, I was honestly waiting for this one to show up, especially since the store sells a non-spicy version of the snack as well. This is one of my favorite snacks from Trader Joe's, spicy or not. They're crunchy and hot and have that bold red color you'd expect from this snack.
The only reason that these Cheese Crunchies don't take the very top spot is because they're not quite as spicy as original Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Anyone expecting that level of heat may be a bit disappointed. That being said, they're still absolutely worth trying out the next time you're grabbing snack foods from Trader Joe's.
1. Jerk-Style Plantain Chips
Out all of the spicy snacks I tried at Trader Joe's, I didn't expect the brand's Jerk-Style Plantain Chips to be the best of the bunch. They aren't even advertised as a spicy option, but if you take a closer look at the ingredients, you'll understand where the heat comes from. There's both red and black pepper in the mix, which you might not expect to deliver much heat. But they pack a punch in terms of flavor. They're also seasoned with allspice, cinnamon, thyme, and nutmeg, among other spices, giving the snack a unique complexity and depth of flavor that you won't find in most packaged snacks on store shelves. That's one of the reasons they're also one of the best vegan snacks at Trader Joe's.
Although they're delicious on their own, they also shine when they're paired with dips, especially creamy ones that help offset the heat in the chips themselves. No matter how you plan on eating them, make sure you snag some. You might be surprised at just how delicious plantain chips can really be.
Methodology
The snacks that I chose for this ranking mostly fall into the category of dried, munchy-style snacks, which made them easier to compare to each other. The criteria for this ranking include heat level, texture, and flavor, including flavor balance. Since I like spicy food, I generally ranked the spicier options on this list higher than those that were lacking in the heat department.
I also paid close attention to the texture of these snacks. The ones that are ranked the best had a nice crunch, but since most of the snacks listed here are at least somewhat crunchy, that was not the main factor I considered. Flavor was the most important factor that I took into account for ranking. The snacks that had a nice balance between saltiness, fat, spice, and acidity earned the top spots on the list, while blander or less well-balanced varieties fell closer to the bottom.