Trader Joe's Takis Dupes Vs Name Brand: Which Chips Are Better?

There are seemingly endless chip varieties to choose from at every store now, ranging from your most basic potato chips to tortilla chips enhanced with a variety of different flavors. But there's one kind of chip that stands apart from the rest: Takis Fuego. These Mexican rolled chips — and the Trader Joe's dupe of the product — are interesting thanks to their creative rolled shape and signature spicy, lime-y flavor.

If you've never tried these products before, though, you may assume that they're the same thing: They're not. There are quite a few differences between the original Takis and the Trader Joe's dupe, which is why I decided to compare and contrast the two to deliver the 411 on which is better and more worth your hard-earned cash.

Whether you're already an avid Takis snacker or you always top off your TJ's shopping trip to the chip aisle specifically for the grocery chain's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, this taste test will tell you everything you need to know about these two very similar — albeit ultimately quite different — flavored corn chips.