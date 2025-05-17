9 Takis Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There is a seemingly endless array of chips to choose from when you're browsing through the snack section of the grocery store, but the original Takis are undoubtedly some of the most interesting. These rolled corn tortilla chips, which hail from Mexico, offer a super-crunchy texture along with a fiery flavor profile that has many spicy food enthusiasts hooked. But there's a good chance that you haven't tried all that Takis has to offer. Beyond the brand's iconic rolled tortilla chips, you'll also find smaller "stix" as well as actual potato chips.

But you don't have to taste them all to get a sense of how all these products stack up against one another. I tried out nine different Takis products and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of what you're getting before you even stick your hand in the bag. I ranked them mostly according to flavor — along with heat — but took texture into consideration where relevant. The next time you try out a new Takis product, you'll know exactly what to expect.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.