9 Takis Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
There is a seemingly endless array of chips to choose from when you're browsing through the snack section of the grocery store, but the original Takis are undoubtedly some of the most interesting. These rolled corn tortilla chips, which hail from Mexico, offer a super-crunchy texture along with a fiery flavor profile that has many spicy food enthusiasts hooked. But there's a good chance that you haven't tried all that Takis has to offer. Beyond the brand's iconic rolled tortilla chips, you'll also find smaller "stix" as well as actual potato chips.
But you don't have to taste them all to get a sense of how all these products stack up against one another. I tried out nine different Takis products and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of what you're getting before you even stick your hand in the bag. I ranked them mostly according to flavor — along with heat — but took texture into consideration where relevant. The next time you try out a new Takis product, you'll know exactly what to expect.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
9. Dragon Sweet Chili
Not everyone likes a super spicy snack, and if you're one of those people who prefer to avoid heat, then you may want to consider trying out Dragon Sweet Chili Takis. If, however, you're like me and you enjoy some spice when you're snacking, then this flavor just isn't for you. Despite the word "chili" in the name of the product, it's not actually spicy at all — there's just a hint of peppery flavor without any of the heat. And even the sweetness is muted, so there's really not much going on flavor-wise besides the cursory saltiness you'd expect from any kind of chip.
That may not be a problem if you were expecting a basic corn chip, but since Takis are known for delivering such a bold, concentrated flavor, this variety is a bit of a letdown. Of course, for those who don't like how intense Takis can sometimes be, this is a flavor worth checking out. For the rest of us, there are better, more delicious Takis options to check out.
8. Blue Heat
I'm not going to lie: It's appearance more than anything that turns me off of Blue Heat Takis. On the front of the package, you'll see bright blue, flavored chips. No, they're not blue from the use of blue corn — rather, they're artificially colored to take on that unnatural hue. That bold blue from the picture on the package is bad enough and would still be enough to turn me off of this flavor. But open up the bag, and you'll notice that the blue is actually kind of sickly looking, with a greenish, dirty-looking tint to it that looks anything but appetizing.
When it comes to flavor, these Takis are just okay. The chili seasoning is spicy, yes, but that's about all these chips have going on. It doesn't taste like there's much complexity — just an ocean of blue food coloring and a hint of spice to make things slightly more interesting. If you want to turn your mouth bright blue with a snack, then these Takis have you covered. For me, though, these chips are an absolute skip.
7. Intense Nacho
Takis is primarily known as a brand that makes spicy snacks, and almost all of the varieties I tried for this ranking are, in fact, spicy, even if that spiciness isn't that intense. The exception, though, is Intense Nacho Takis, which have a much milder flavor profile and are more appropriate for the heat-shy chip lovers out there. They do taste kind of like nachos — if your nachos recipe is mostly comprised of cheese and taco seasoning. However, unlike many of the other flavors on this list, there's not really enough acidity to counteract all that cheesiness. This leaves the snack feeling a bit heavy and boring after a few bites.
It's great that Takis is branching out and trying to make products that appeal to a wider range of consumers. And if you're not someone who likes spicy snacks but still wants to indulge in Takis from time to time, then this may just be the flavor you should seek out.
6. Chile Limon
There are so many salty, savory snacks out there that are missing an element of acidity that would make them taste fresher and more mouth-watering. Instead, you're left with a snack that ultimately just makes your mouth feel dry and will have you seeking out a tall glass of water. But Taki's Chile Limon chips don't have that problem. That's because the lime flavor in these chips is quite pronounced. It doesn't just taste like basic, boring acidity, either — there's actually a pop of bold, acidic, lime-like flavor that makes you feel like you're eating a snack seasoned with actual fresh lime.
That lime isn't the only flavor you'll pick up on in this snack, though — the heat of the chile flavoring is also somewhat pronounced, albeit less so than many of the other, spicier snack options on this list. That subtle heat pairs well with the bold acidity, though, bringing this snack together with one coherent flavor. However, it's lacking the intense heat I'd expect from Takis, and after a while, all that lime flavor can become somewhat overwhelming, which is why it doesn't rank higher on this list.
5. Fuego
If you've only ever had one flavor of Takis before, it was probably Fuego, which is undoubtedly the hottest chip of the lineup. The great thing about the heat you'll find in Takis is the fact that it's at a really great level. Yes, that heat is quite pronounced, and it'll make your tongue burn slightly. But it's not so spicy that you don't want to keep digging in the bag for more chips. Perhaps that's why these chips have gained such a loyal, dedicated following.
It's not just about the heat, though — there's also a nice hint of lime there too. It isn't quite as bold as it is in the Chile Limon, but it's definitely present enough to keep this snack from being too one-note. Although this flavor of Takis isn't my absolute favorite of the bunch (there are some that are way, way more delicious), it's a classic, and it should absolutely be the first Takis flavor you try if you're not already acquainted with the brand. This variety is the original for a reason.
4. Kettlez Habanero Fury
When you think of Takis, you probably think of those famous rolled corn chips, but that's not all the brand does. It's also dipped its toes into the world of potato chips, and to great success: Takis Kettlez Habanero Fury are some of the best potato chips I've had. You can find other hot chips on store shelves, of course, but they're too often missing all the qualities that make for a good potato chip: the appropriate crunch, the right thickness, just the right amount of salt, etc. But that's not a problem when it comes to these Takis chips.
The heat in these chips is subtle, even though they're supposed to be flavored like one of the hottest peppers out there. However, you get more of the flavor of habanero instead of the spice. Yes, there is a bit of heat there, but it's approachable, so if you're only a little sensitive to spiciness, you should still be able to enjoy these chips. There's also a nice, citrusy flavor to these chips that's almost reminiscent of tangerine. The real appeal, though, is their texture: These Takis chips are cut to the perfect thickness, and many of the pieces fold over on themselves, creating the crunchiest possible chip experience, even by kettle chip standards. There are a few Takis varieties that rank higher on this list, largely because of their bolder, more intense flavors, but these chips are still absolutely worth trying.
3. Stix Flare
There are times when you want the satisfying crunch of Takis Fuego, and there are other times when you're looking for a snack that you can essentially just shovel into your mouth by the handful. (Hey, I'm not judging.) When you're craving the latter, Takis Stix Flare is absolutely the way to go. These "chips" are quite a bit shorter, thinner, and overall smaller than their classic counterparts, but they still pack that same signature heat and lime-y, acidic flavor that you may associate with the original Takis. Because they're so small, you really can get a nice handful of them to create an experience that's still crunchy but in a much different way than the original shape.
If you like that crunch you get from the rolled format of classic Takis, then this variety may not be for you — it's a decidedly different shape that may not be for everyone. But I happen to think that these ultra snackable "stix" are arguably more interesting than the original. Give both a try for yourself to determine which variety you like better.
2. Nacho Xplosion
I've already mentioned that the Intense Nacho flavor is absolutely not my favorite version of Takis, but that doesn't mean I'm against that nacho flavor altogether. In fact, the brand's Nacho Xplosion is one of my favorite products in the lineup. These chips have that same cheesy flavor I mentioned regarding the non-spicy version of the snack, but the addition of some heat here makes all the difference in how this snack comes together. There's a nice hint of jalapeno here that isn't too spicy, but that adds just the right amount of sharpness to cut through the blandness of that cheesy flavor.
If you love American Doritos Nacho Cheese (which differs from the Mexican version of the snack), then there's a good chance you're going to like these Takis chips, too — the flavor is shockingly similar, although the Takis probably have a hint more heat to them. However, the crunch and shape of Takis are far superior to Doritos, which makes this snack an absolute winner in my book. When you want that classic Takis shape but want to opt for something other than the original Fuego flavor, the Nacho Xpplosion is definitely the way to go.
1. Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon
Surprisingly, the Takis product that tops the list isn't the original, rolled version of the corn snack at all. Rather, it's the Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon, offering up arguably the best jalapeño-flavored chips I've ever tried. The magic here is in the fact that Takis didn't focus on the heat alone when creating this product. Yes, there's a slight hint of the spiciness you'd expect from a jalapeño, but more than that, you'll taste the actual flavor of the pepper. It's that green, vegetal note that precedes a jalapeño's heat that makes these chips stand apart from similar products on store shelves.
Once again, the texture of the chips is incredible. They have the ideal thickness to them, delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite — especially when you get those extra special folded pieces that crunch with an unmatched intensity. When you're ready to venture outside of the bounds of that classic Takis shape, you definitely have to try Kettlez Jalapeño Typhoon (no need for actually cooking with jalapeños required).
Methodology
These flavors were chosen according to the availability of PR samples. My focus in ranking these Takis varieties was flavor, and I prioritized well-balanced, spicy flavors that had a nice touch of acidity to them, as compared with blander, less intense varieties. However, when applicable, I also considered texture, prizing the crunchiest chips in the lineup. I tried all of the flavors in one sitting, taking sips of water in between flavors to better notice the subtle nuances between them.