14 Spicy Ingredients To Start Adding To Desserts

There are six recognized tastes that chefs mix and match to create complex flavors: sweet, salty, bitter, sour, savory, and our most recent addition to the list, fatty. Ideally, your recipe would have a balance of at least a few of these to create depth, diversity, and intrigue. Even your brownie recipe requires salt, and your famous steak marinade wouldn't be complete without a splash of something sweet. As a chef and recipe designer, I love creating unexpected combinations of tastes, or using tastes alongside sensations like temperature or spiciness. In fact, the addition of the spicy sensation to a sweet flavor can be found in recipes all over the world. There are plenty of hot pepper combinations and spicy ingredients you should start adding to desserts to bring them to the next level.

The most interesting aspect of adding heat to a sweet treat, is that your taste buds pick up on the sugars before the spiciness takes over. It's almost like a two for one flavor, as the heat takes a moment to fully register. In those early moments, you can enjoy the underlying flavor of the hot pepper or other spicy ingredient, that should be thoughtfully coupled with the flavors of the dessert. A mild spice, like black pepper or ginger root, will help to awaken the tastebuds without overwhelming the palate. Be thoughtful about selecting your spicy ingredients, and the quantity in which you add them. Now, let's crank up the heat and get cooking.