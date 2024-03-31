Coat Jalapeños In Chocolate For A Sweet And Spicy Treat

There's an old saying that goes, "If you don't know what to do with something, dip it in chocolate and it'll probably be good." Well, no there isn't — but there easily could be, as a bath in rich chocolate adds a sultry dimension to many foods. For instance, a little dark chocolate and a little white chocolate can turn an ordinary strawberry into a whimsical tuxedo strawberry with an emphasis on the sweet. And who doesn't love a ho-hum pretzel plated in chocolate? Oddities abound too, as culinary questers attempt to out-"wow" each other with off-the-wall pairings. Chocolate-covered pork rolls, Doritos, and garlic are all too real. And another food that seems like a stunt but makes sense when you consider it is the chocolate-covered jalapeño.

For those who find spice nice, a jalapeño is one of the more moderate peppers out there, even if every once in a while a scorcher sneaks into the mix. Jalapeños have a present, but pleasant heat that satisfies and delivers bright, grassy, and fruity notes to boot. All of this makes the pepper a wonderful counter to the sumptuous richness of chocolate. The sweetness and hint of roasted bitterness enrobe the crunch bites of raw pepper and soften its blow as the confection first melts across the palate. As with many sweet and spicy treats, the heat emerges slowly and blends with the chocolate.