15 Best High-Fiber Items At Trader Joe's
Fiber is an important part of a balanced diet, but it's often overshadowed by protein. There are so many protein items on the market and plenty of high-protein foods at Trader Joe's, but what about fiber? As it turns out, there are many fiber-rich items at the grocery chain, too, from snacks to meals to beverages. According to Mayo Clinic, Americans over two years old should eat 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed. So, that's 28 grams each day for those eating a 2,000-calorie diet, which is what we'll mean when we reference recommended daily fiber intake.
Of course, there's some variation based on one's diet and other factors, but it's a decent baseline to have. With those numbers in mind, we found a selection of the best Trader Joe's products to add to your shopping cart when you're seeking fiber. Since many of these products also come with a good amount of protein, we will note that content when relevant. Some are pretty obvious options for fiber, but others are quite surprising and interesting. Additionally, while these TJ's products are high in fiber, they are also the best the brand has to offer, as they are highly loved by customers and Tasting Table writers alike.
Steamed Lentils
Lentils are a great way to get fiber in your diet. Although lentils are pretty easy to cook, you might not always have some stocked in your pantry. Or, perhaps you are pressed for time, so cooking them might not work in your schedule. That's why this 17.6-ounce package of pre-cooked lentils is fantastic to have on hand purely for convenience — you can eat it cold, straight out of the package, or warm it up. You'll get 6 grams of fiber for every ½ cup, as well as 10 grams of protein.
This Trader Joe's item is made with lentils, salt, and some essential oils for flavor, making it a buildable base for your dishes. Add into anything from tacos to combining it with rice for a pilaf of sorts. Leave it as it comes or season it with garlic powder, onion powder, and fresh cilantro. This is a fantastic and quick option to store in the fridge to beef up any meals or side dishes.
Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito
On those nights when heading to a Mexican fast food joint isn't in the cards, it helps to keep a beef, bean, and cheese burrito on deck. In this Trader Joe's item you'll get ground beef, pinto beans, sharp cheddar cheese, and loads of seasoning, including ancho chile peppers, dried guajillo peppers, garlic, oregano, and more, to make every bite scrumptious. Surprisingly, it's not frozen; instead, you'll spot it in the prepared foods area with items like sandwiches or egg bites. This gives it a fresher taste and texture when you heat it.
One burrito has 6 grams of fiber, so you can feel satiated without ever having to leave home. It also has a solid amount of protein — 21 grams to be precise — if you're looking for hearty TJ's meals. We recommend following the instructions to heat it in the oven for a crisp exterior, perfect for handling any salsa or hot sauce you want to pour on top. This nicely seasoned item is sure to hit the spot!
Freeze Dried Raspberries
If you're thinking of fiber-rich foods, you're probably not picturing freeze-dried fruit, but they can contain a surprising amount of fiber — depending on the fruit, of course. This 1.2-ounce bag of freeze-dried raspberries from Trader Joe's has a whopping 15 grams of fiber, which amounts to over half of your daily recommended fiber intake. It's the highest fiber count per serving out of anything on this list!
These are tart and mildly sweet with an airy and crisp texture. The bag is small, so you could easily eat the whole thing by itself, but you could always pair it with other items. Place the berries on top of Greek yogurt or in a very berry frozen yogurt bark for something more exciting. To make it, crush the berries, and then sprinkle them over a thin layer of yogurt spread on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pop it in the freezer, and you have a satiating snack that has protein and fiber. You could also coat them in chocolate if you prefer a dessert. It doesn't hurt to keep a bag or two of the berries in the pantry or your work snack drawer.
Chile Spiced Pineapple
Now, when you want a dried fruit that's on the spicier side, then you must get the chile spiced pineapple. You might have to dig around for them; they're often at the bottom shelf, hidden next to all the other dried fruit and nuts in the store — at least that's the case when we've hunted them down. The sweet, tangy, spicy rounds are so delectable that they made it very high on our long list of the best Trader Joe's snacks. They are loved for their depth of flavor and general munchability. The fruit is seasoned with paprika, cane sugar, salt, citric acid, and cayenne pepper to round it out. They are heavily seasoned, too, so it doesn't feel like TJ's skimped on flavor.
You can easily devour them alone, but you could use the pineapple to garnish a mocktail or cocktail — think a spicy margarita. Each two-piece serving contains 6 grams of fiber, easily providing you 21% of your daily fiber intake. If you're like us, you'll probably eat more than one serving, further ramping up the fiber content.
Organic Red Lentil Sedanini
This organic red lentil pasta is one of our favorite things to keep stocked in the kitchen for a unique spin on pasta. It's an easy way to get both protein and fiber into a comfort meal. In a ¾ cup of dry pasta, you can reap the benefits of 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. The only ingredient in this packaged item is organic red lentil flour, so it's ideal for anyone on a gluten-free diet. Plus, it is delightfully easy to cook and only takes a few minutes from start to finish.
It's best to keep them slightly al dente, rather than overcook them, because they can easily turn to mush. The pasta has a slightly earthy flavor, so you'll want to pair it with bolder, richer elements to make it more delicious — think pesto, sharp cheddar, or alfredo sauce. Alternatively, Trader Joe's also sells a chickpea-based fusilli pasta, which has 6 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein per ¾-cup of dry pasta, if you want something that is not lentil-based.
Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage
Trader Joe's has a small selection of protein smoothies, but we'd argue that the chocolate almond version is the tastiest of the bunch. How can you go wrong with a nutty chocolate combination? It's tasty to drink anyway, so it's just a bonus that it has 23 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber in the whole bottle. The smoothie is non-dairy and made with an oat base with pea protein to give it a boost in the protein content.
It's thick and rich, making it feel like a decadent treat, rather than a protein smoothie. Pour some into a glass filled with ice and add a shot or two of espresso for a scrumptious coffee drink when you want to deepen the flavor. If you're not in the mood for the Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie Beverage, grab the Banana & Almond Butter Protein Smoothie instead; this option also has 5 grams of fiber, but a totally different flavor profile.
Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars
The Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars from Trader Joe's are a sleeper hit that we rarely hear about. We ranked them as the No. 1 pick in a TJ's high-protein product taste test, which beat the likes of TJ's iconic protein pancakes. Not only are they delicious in their own right, but they're a slight dupe to Kind bars. We'd say they are more similar to Costco's chewy chocolate peanut protein bars though. While both those brands are excellent, you might want to opt for the TJ's ones if you're heading there to stock up on other goodies.
You'll get 4 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein per bar, which is around 14% of your daily fiber intake. It's incredibly easy to scarf one down because they taste like a delicious chocolatey peanut snack; the only negative is that there are only five bars per package. You might want to add these to your pantry when you want a disguised high-fiber item that looks like a regular chewy bar.
Gluten Free Organic Rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds
Forget about your average oatmeal and grab this 24-ounce bag of gluten free organic rolled oats with ancient grains & seeds. It has your standard rolled oats, but also has amaranth flakes, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, and flax seeds to offer 5 grams of fiber per ½ cup serving. It's a tasty way to revamp a standard bowl of oatmeal without needing to buy various components to mix them up yourself. The chia and flaxseeds give it a little bit of added mouthfeel as you chew, but don't overwhelm the senses.
The great thing about these oats is that you don't always have to make a sweet dish. Although you can't go wrong with strawberry overnight oats, try creating savory dishes too. Season it with salt, pepper, and garlic, and top the oatmeal with a soft-boiled or fried egg, sauteed veggies (mushrooms or spinach are awesome picks), and avocado.
Chicken Burrito Bowl
The chicken burrito bowl is a well-rounded dish made with chicken, brown rice, red quinoa, black beans, and corn as the primary ingredients. Then there's a bit of cheddar cheese, a chipotle southwest-style sauce, lime, and cilantro to give it a bolder flavor. Eating the entire bowl offers 9 grams of fiber, as well as 22 grams of protein, making it a marvelous meal choice to have stored in the freezer.
Customers are impressed with this meal because it is easy to make and delivers a considerable amount of chicken, which makes sense given the protein content. Other reviews share that it's a good value and that the texture of the ingredients are quite nice — nothing is mushy or grisly. Next time you're at Trader Joe's, stroll through the frozen prepared meals aisle to add this bowl to your cart; it's a quick and tasty way to get 32% of your fiber in one go.
Piquant Popcorn
Although the Piquant Popcorn is not the highest fiber item on the list, it's pretty decent for a snack. We wanted to include a range of items, not just full meals or stand-alone ingredients, and these certainly fit the bill. The popcorn is seasoned with nutritional yeast, onion, sea salt, and garlic for a deliciously savory snack that people really love. The nutritional yeast gives it a touch of protein and a hint of cheesy flavor, making it an enticing option to pack for lunch or on a picnic.
Each 2 ½ cup serving (which sounds like a lot, but remember it's fluffy, popped popcorn) has 3 grams of fiber. This is the perfect snack to keep on deck when you want something that you can easily nosh on, but provides a little bit of nutritional benefits as well. Multiple registered dietitians consider it a good source of fiber – getting 11% of your daily fiber intake from a quick, pre-made snack is nothing to scoff at.
Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's has quite a hefty chip selection, but you may want to grab the Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips if you're seeking fiber. This is another fan- and registered dietitian-backed snack that's made with stone-ground white corn, red quinoa, black beans, and a handful of other ingredients. Each serving, which is around eight chips, gives you 3 grams of fiber.
That's certainly enough to offer a portion of fiber in your daily snack, but as the dietician on The Wellnest puts it, you're likely to eat more than those mere eight chips, which means even more fiber. Pair it with salsa, guacamole, or hummus to deepen the flavor — and people seem to like it with the Everything And the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip . For added nutrients, TJ's Avocado Mash dip has 2 grams of fiber per 2-tablespoon serving. Alternatively, you could crumble some to serve over a hearty vegetarian tortilla soup or bowl of chili.
Organic Vegetarian Chili
Speaking of chili, you don't have to craft a big batch from scratch if you're looking for a convenient way to get your fiber intake. The canned organic vegetarian chili is a delightful option to have in your pantry, as it provides 10 grams of fiber in the entire can. This meat-free meal has textured pea protein to offer a meat-like consistency and is made with a red bean base. It's thick and hearty to fill you up, and it's well seasoned with chili powder, cumin, cayenne, and other spices.
Plus, the chili gets a kick of heat from jalapeños — spicy, but not unbearably so. It's fantastic in its own right, but it's made even better with a selection of toppings that make chili even better; try it with thinly sliced radishes to bring a bit of peppery freshness into every bite or with chopped herbs like chives or cilantro.
Whole Grain Waffles
Whole grain waffles may not sound like the most interesting food to get at Trader Joe's, but they're one of our go-to options because of their versatility. You're not often eating a waffle by itself, and that's the case here. This whole grain frozen food offers a buildable base, whether you want to make it sweet or savory with toppings. Not only that, but you can give them more fiber beyond the 6 grams per three-waffle serving — which is still 21% of your recommended daily fiber intake.
For a sweet treat, top them with other high-fiber fruits, such as bananas, apples with the skin on, or strawberries. When you crave a savory dish, you can't go wrong with sauteed leafy greens and a fried or scrambled egg. The waffles have a customizable texture, too, based on how long you toast them. A short toast leaves them slightly firm yet pliable, while a longer toast gives them a crunchy, cracker-like texture — which is better to hold wetter toppings like veggies or a runny soft-boiled egg.
Whole Wheat English Muffins
Like the aforementioned waffles, the whole wheat English muffins might be something that you tend to walk by without a second glance. But they are worth purchasing at your local Trader Joe's, not only for the competitive pricing (it's dollars cheaper than other brands), but also for the grounding earthy flavor and high fiber content. One muffin offers 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein for the perfect yummy to start your day.
These are a wonderful vehicle for your next breakfast sandwich, but you could just as easily use them to make a savory ham and cheese sandwich or perhaps a caprese. These are great with nut butters, jam, or whatever your heart desires. If you can't eat all six by the best-by date, these freeze well, too. If you go this route, take one out, toast it until it softens, then cut it in half and toast it again as desired.
Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola
You might assume that granola doesn't have much fiber, but the Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola has 5 grams for every ⅔-cup serving — that's 18% of your total daily intake. This item was our top-ranked Trader Joe's granola flavor, because of its fantastic, crunchy texture and sweet, but slightly tangy, flavor that comes from the dried Montmorency cherries. It has rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, pistachios, and pecans to contribute to its unique and excellent flavor and texture, while also providing 6 grams of protein per serving.
The extra virgin olive oil is subtle, but brings a touch of depth to each bite. This granola doesn't come in large chunks, so it has a smaller, easier-to-eat consistency. You're welcome to snack straight from the bag or pour some into a bowl with milk to eat like cereal. Serve it with high fiber fruits, like berries or sliced apricots, for a filling, colorful meal or snack.
Methodology
To determine what to include, we based these recommendations on the Mayo Clinic guidelines for fiber, opting for items with 10% or more of one's daily fiber intake based on a 2,000-calorie diet. Although, as we mentioned at the start, this can vary depending on your personal goals. In order to be deemed the best, we went with our personal recommendations of items we've sampled, high-ranking products from previous Tasting Table articles our writers have tried, as well as items that are well-received in public reviews.