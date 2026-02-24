15 Best High-Fiber Items At Trader Joe's

Fiber is an important part of a balanced diet, but it's often overshadowed by protein. There are so many protein items on the market and plenty of high-protein foods at Trader Joe's, but what about fiber? As it turns out, there are many fiber-rich items at the grocery chain, too, from snacks to meals to beverages. According to Mayo Clinic, Americans over two years old should eat 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed. So, that's 28 grams each day for those eating a 2,000-calorie diet, which is what we'll mean when we reference recommended daily fiber intake.

Of course, there's some variation based on one's diet and other factors, but it's a decent baseline to have. With those numbers in mind, we found a selection of the best Trader Joe's products to add to your shopping cart when you're seeking fiber. Since many of these products also come with a good amount of protein, we will note that content when relevant. Some are pretty obvious options for fiber, but others are quite surprising and interesting. Additionally, while these TJ's products are high in fiber, they are also the best the brand has to offer, as they are highly loved by customers and Tasting Table writers alike.