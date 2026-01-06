18 High-Protein Trader Joe's Products, Ranked
Trader Joe's is a prime location for groceries, whether you're looking for Trader Joe's prepared foods to make weeknight meals easier or getting Trader Joe's desserts to serve after your main course. You can find virtually any flavor profile under its roof. I've purchased many meals, snacks, and drinks over the years (decades, really). This time, when I stepped into the store, I set out to find a range of its high-protein items. I found 18 items to test out, ranking them based on their taste, versatility, value, texture, and protein content.
As you might imagine, some things boil down to personal preference, but once you read through the list, you'll likely find a few tasty morsels to add to your shopping cart on your next lap around the store. I'll call out the protein content per serving so you can see it at a glance as you scroll, and then I will give context on the actual serving size for each item (because this greatly varies and plays a part in some of the rankings). Most items are pretty scrumptious and useful to keep in the fridge, freezer, or pantry, with some standing out as the best. Come join me as I eat and load up on some protein!
18. Chicken Meatballs - 16 grams of protein
I wanted to like plain chicken meatballs because of the alluring price and amount of protein — 16 grams for four meatballs, offering four total servings per package, not bad at all. But, alas, I was met with that dreaded, unpleasant chicken texture that often crops up. Besides slightly rubbery texture, there were some occasional tendon bits that made me not want to finish the meatball at all. I had two just to be sure, but I didn't enjoy it for one second.
The flavor isn't great, either, with a prominent chicken taste and slight pepperiness. The oregano, basil, parsley, and other seasonings don't make themselves known. TJ's has a pineapple teriyaki version as well as a Buffalo-style one, but I'm not too keen on giving either a chance.
17. Oven-Baked Cheese Bites - 13 grams of protein
These cheese bites are made with minimal ingredients: semi-aged cheese and Grana Padano cheese. Each small bag has two servings with 13 grams of protein each. Alone, the cheese bites are somewhat pungent and strong with an extremely crunchy texture; this is coming from an enormous cheese fan.
I think they'd be better on a cheeseboard, included in a salad, or paired with other ingredients than as a standalone snack. I've had other cheesy, crunchy bites that I prefer more. Plus, the price for 1 ounce of product isn't very cost-effective; I can (and have) make my own version with aged cheddar or mozzarella for cheaper. Essentially, this isn't the most enjoyable item and needs some finessing to make it appealing. Also, it's a bit pricey for what you get. But at least it's more palatable than the meatballs, giving it the second-to-last place.
16. Egg Frittata - 25 grams of protein
TJ's Egg Frittata comes with two frittatas per package and contains egg whites, Swiss cheese, cauliflower, whey protein concentrate, seasonings such as onions and chives, and other add-ins. The frittata has a nutty, cheesy aroma and a spongy interior. It looks quite pleasant and cooks up nicely without getting too rubbery. By itself, the flavor is overwhelmingly cheese-forward (despite the seasonings), while the egg falls to the wayside.
I'd most certainly recommend upgrading it with hot sauce or adding it to a breakfast sandwich with toast and bacon. You have to eat both egg frittatas to get the 25 grams of protein, so while the serving size is larger, it isn't enjoyable enough to finish. While more palatable than the cheese bites, the frittata didn't offer much flavor other than cheese and left me underwhelmed.
15. Peanut Butter Protein Granola - 11 grams of protein
Peanut Butter Protein Granola delivers what it says it's going to, which is a peanut butter flavor and 11 grams of protein per ⅔-cup serving ... and that's about it. It's made with rolled oats, the occasional peanut to offer a crunch, peanut butter, pea protein rice crisps, and a few other ingredients.
It tastes one-note and could use enhancement from sea salt, mini chocolate chips, or a similar add-in. It may fare better placed atop chocolate peanut butter chia pudding or in a bowl paired with freshly cut fruit, but, on its own, it's just too bland. You get a handful of nice clusters, but then most of the bag is filled with tiny, disappointing shards. At least it's better than the frittata, based on versatility and flavor.
14. Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps - 5 grams of protein
These lentil and chickpea chippies may only have 5 grams of protein per 14 pieces, but I wanted to include at least one chip-like item on the list. The fried crisps are made with minimal ingredients: lentils, chickpeas, rice bran oil, baking soda, cumin, and salt, and have an almost flaky, delicate texture.
If you've eaten at an Indian restaurant, chances are you've had some iteration of these papadums — I certainly had a nostalgic moment eating these. The cumin seed speckled throughout offers the most prominent flavor, while the rest is mild. It could use a bit of salt and would be enhanced with some sort of dip or curry, but the lentil and chickpea crisps are certainly memorable and unique in taste, compared to anything so far.
13. Organic Red Lentil Sedanini - 15 grams of protein
I'm a fan of the Organic Red Lentil Sedanini, and it's something I've purchased many times. I mention this to give you context that most of these protein items aren't bad, given that this ranks pretty low on the list. You'll get 15 grams of protein per 2 ounces of dry pasta, making it a satiating amount with double the protein of your average pasta.
This is a classic in my household. It has an earthy but pleasant taste on its own, and it's easily enhanced with sauce or butter. It's also great incorporated into mac and cheese (as I like to make it). Make sure to follow cooking directions on the box; otherwise, they have a too-soft, unappetizing texture — they should be al dente. I would rather keep these stocked than the papadums, based on utility and how many pasta dishes you can make with it.
12. Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties - 7 grams of protein
I used to purchase TJ's Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties quite frequently when I was a vegetarian, so they're pretty nostalgic. They have a sausage-like meaty quality with a mild flavor backed up by spices like ground sage, pepper, and fennel. One patty offers 7 grams of protein, but I find I usually make a couple at a time anyway. The plant-based patties are a bit thick and small, but they fry nicely and have a crispy exterior.
The size is a bit wonky if you're trying to add it to a breakfast sandwich, but the fantastic texture and a light flavor you can build on make it a great product to keep in the freezer. I can't rank it higher because the taste is lacking compared to the next product.
11. Protein Pancakes - 20 grams of protein
TJ's Protein Pancakes are like a thicker and smaller version of a classic crêpe. They have an eggy, slightly milky flavor and are made with cottage cheese, egg whites, and eggs. Once heated, they are a bit moist (probably because of the cottage cheese), but they are quite versatile if you want to add nut butter, jam, etc. I can understand the hype on social media; they taste pretty good and are convenient, but the price is way too high.
Each package is considered one serving and has 20 grams of protein, so that's $3.79 for four small pancakes. I think you could easily use a homemade or premade pancake mix and add egg and cottage cheese to get a similar protein content. You can also prep, freeze, and just heat as needed. The standalone flavor, light texture, and versatility give this the 11th-place spot over the meatless sausage.
10. Small Curd 2% Cottage Cheese - 14 grams of protein
Trader Joe's 2% cottage cheese is your standard cottage cheese. It has a creamy base with a mild wateriness that goes away when mixed. Half a cup will provide 14 grams of protein, but the sheer adaptability of cottage cheese and its affordable price give it a leg up over the pancakes — plus, you can get it to make homemade version of protein pancakes.
Additionally, use cottage cheese in baking or to swap other dairy products like Greek yogurt, mascarpone, or sour cream — consider it a cooking essential for any meal or snack. If you dislike the lump texture, just blend it until smooth. Note: TJ's sells 4% milkfat cottage cheese with 12 grams of protein per serving.
9. Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde - 18 grams of protein
TJ's Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde ranks in the middle of the list for a few reasons. It has the flavor and ease of cooking working in its favor. It just requires a few minutes on the stove, and it's ready to eat, avoiding extra time spent on post-raw-chicken cleaning procedures. Unlike other items on this list that classify as ingredients, this chicken salsa verde is prepped so you can use it as a whole meal, along with rice and veggies.
On the negative side, it's certainly more expensive than raw chicken, and I found a chewy, mainly inedible wad of what seemed like chicken skin in my container. The dish is seasoned with white pepper, rosemary extract, roasted tomatillos, green chile peppers, cilantro, cumin, and other ingredients, but it still seems it could use a flavor boost. I'd likely add garlic and jalapeños to give it more oomph and heat, but, overall, it's satisfactory as is. With 18 grams of protein per ½ cup, I'll place it above the cottage cheese on protein content alone.
8. Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce - 27 grams of protein
Spaghetti with meat sauce isn't revolutionary, but it's nice to have one on hand if it has a solid protein content. This Trader Joe's version is flavorful (with ingredients such as spices, garlic, Romano cheese, beef, and pork) without being acidic, which is often the case with many tomato-based sauces. The spaghetti pasta itself is bloated and too thick, but I like the meatiness of the sauce and the overall convenience factor.
Compared to the Chicken Salsa Verde, this option offers a full meal and a way higher protein content of 27 grams for the full package, earning it a slightly higher position. While a lot of the options I covered are one-off ingredients or snacks, the spaghetti with meat and sauce is a good pick for a weeknight dinner.
7. Roasted & Salted Rosemary Marcona Almonds - 6 grams of protein
Almonds are not my favorite nuts, but these Marcona almonds are scrumptious and easy to devour. You'll get 6 grams of protein in a ¼-cup serving, and while the nuts are a little oily from the high-oleic sunflower oil, the sea salt and rosemary make them incredibly moreish. The skinless aspect makes them smooth and buttery.
They're delightful enough to nibble alone and even better placed on a snack plate along with crackers, cheese, and fresh fruit. They look, feel, smell, and taste expensive, and by the price alone, they kind of are compared to standard almonds. However, Marcona almonds are generally higher-priced. These almonds don't need anything to make them better and make an excellent standalone snack, solidifying their spot in the seventh position.
6. Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon - 11 grams of protein
When Tasting Table writer reviewed Trader Joe's salmon options, the Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon came in at the lead. And I agree that the delicate, smoky salmon is worth keeping in the fridge. It has stellar seasoning of sesame seeds, dried onion, garlic, poppy seeds, and a touch of salt. It's enjoyable to eat and chew due to its buttery texture.
The thin pieces make it a breeze to serve and consume. It's divine on its own but would be perfect on a bagel loaded with cream cheese or rolled up and added to a grazing board. One pack costs $6.49, giving you two portions at 11 grams of protein each. It's one of the pricier options if we're looking at protein-per-serving, but the taste and texture give it higher marks than the almonds.
5. Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties - 13 grams of protein
Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties have a peppery flavor and a delicate poultry flavor similar to a turkey sausage patty, which I am a huge fan of. They fry nicely — no need to add oil, they crisp well without it. I appreciate that there are no funky, chewy bits, which frequently makes chicken off-putting for me. Two patties give you 11 grams of protein, and each pack has three servings, making this a high-protein and affordable option to stock in the freezer for $2.99.
The thin, larger size makes them perfect to fit in a breakfast sandwich or English muffin. The patties are perfectly seasoned — with sage, parsley, red chili pepper flakes, clove, and other spices – but I'd add fresh cracked pepper, paprika, or hot sauce for more dimension. The price and protein per package give this frozen meat a higher spot than the salmon. I will definitely incorporate this into my regular Trader Joe's shopping list.
4. English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich - 18 grams of protein
Premade breakfast sandwiches are great to have when you need a meal without a lot of effort. Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich ranks fourth because it has a great flavor on its own, and it's a more filling meal than some standalone items on this list. One package comes with two sandwiches, each containing 18 grams of protein, making it one of the higher protein options on this list.
It's a quick, no-fuss breakfast: pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese. Leave it as is if you're pressed for time, but you could always jazz it up with ketchup, a little fresh spinach, or a bit of everything bagel seasoning. I like English muffin breakfast sandwiches, so this has a lot going for it. The base flavor, adaptability options, and amount of protein give Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich a higher ranking over the sausage patties. It can't rank higher because one English muffin was all broken and distorted.
3. Creamy Almond Butter - 7 grams of protein
Almond butter is a pantry classic that allows a lot of creativity in the kitchen. I got the creamy one from Trader Joe's, which still has a slight bit of grit from the almonds. This almond butter is a foolproof item — nutty and nicely creamy with a loose consistency, so you don't have to stir a thick, hard glob every time. It's easy to spread it on toast without ripping the bread to shreds.
It ranks high because you get 14 servings of protein (at 7 grams each) per container, providing a fantastic cost per serving. Plus, it's one of the most versatile items on this list; add it to smoothies, baked goods, savory dinners, and more. I can eat it, drink it, and easily incorporate it into various meals and snacks.
2. Meatball Calzone - 17 grams of protein
I didn't know TJ's Meatball Calzone existed, but I'm glad I found it. If you like meatball subs, then the calzone's savory meatballs and cheesy tomato sauce will call to you. The exterior is made with pizza-like dough that is incredibly convenient, as it holds the juicy filling in place. The meatball has a terrific consistency without any funky and off-putting bits. You have a mix of smaller meat chunks and then the occasional larger, whole meatball. Everything works together to create a flavorful, convenient dish.
It has 17 grams of protein for ⅓ of a calzone, making it both hearty and protein-rich. Keep this scrumptious option stocked in the fridge and bake when you're ready to devour. It's high in protein, hearty, and comforting, fully deserving of the second-place spot.
1. Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars - 10 grams of protein
At 10 grams of protein per bar, these Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars really surprised me as I expected them to taste chalky and bland. However, they are reminiscent of peanut protein bars from Costco (at least in basic ingredients), which is one of my favorite snacks.
These Trader Joe's bars are comprised of crunchy peanuts, soy protein crisps, peanut butter, and a layer of chocolate drizzle. They don't have a protein flavor or unpalatable texture common to so many bars. They make a tasty snack any time of day, whether you need a quick bite as you head to class in the morning or an evening treat to tide you over. It also tastes great chopped and added to Greek yogurt. I like the semisweet chocolate as it balances out the sweetness in the bar. Overall, this is my top pick based on flavor and convenience.
Methodology
I purchased everything from my local Trader Joe's in one afternoon, but tried the items over several days. I primarily judged them based on personal preference, flavor, versatility, price, texture, and protein content. I made everything plain (no additional seasonings or accoutrements). While I factored in alternative ways they could be used and jazzed up, the base flavor was still of utmost importance. It had to taste good by itself to rank high.
Nothing was unpleasant, but some things just weren't as interesting or useful. Also, those that required additional flavors or enhancements to make them more flavorful ranked lower. Value and price come into play as some things are pricey for what you end up getting. With some items, texture came to the benefit or detriment.