18 High-Protein Trader Joe's Products, Ranked

Trader Joe's is a prime location for groceries, whether you're looking for Trader Joe's prepared foods to make weeknight meals easier or getting Trader Joe's desserts to serve after your main course. You can find virtually any flavor profile under its roof. I've purchased many meals, snacks, and drinks over the years (decades, really). This time, when I stepped into the store, I set out to find a range of its high-protein items. I found 18 items to test out, ranking them based on their taste, versatility, value, texture, and protein content.

As you might imagine, some things boil down to personal preference, but once you read through the list, you'll likely find a few tasty morsels to add to your shopping cart on your next lap around the store. I'll call out the protein content per serving so you can see it at a glance as you scroll, and then I will give context on the actual serving size for each item (because this greatly varies and plays a part in some of the rankings). Most items are pretty scrumptious and useful to keep in the fridge, freezer, or pantry, with some standing out as the best. Come join me as I eat and load up on some protein!