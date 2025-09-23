Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Tastes Like A Spoonful Of Dessert For Breakfast
There are some people out there who are dedicated to a strictly savory breakfast: Bacon, eggs — all that good stuff. But then there are the hardcore sweet-tooths who crave nothing but fluffy pancakes, crisp waffles, and piles of chocolate and fruit. If that sounds like you, then there is a healthy breakfast option that you need to try: Chocolate peanut butter chia pudding.
Loaded with creamy peanut butter and rich cocoa, this chia pudding is so delicious it tastes just like a dessert. It has a perfect sweetness level that's created naturally using mashed bananas and maple syrup, making it free of refined sugars (depending on what's in your peanut butter). Cocoa powder lends a rich chocolate taste, which is balanced by some milk and the nutty flavor from the peanut butter. It's not so overbearing that you feel like you're eating devil's food cake for breakfast, but it will help you battle any cravings as those chia seeds are a good source of filling protein.
This is also a good recipe for eating on-the-go, and is naturally gluten-free and can easily be made vegan-friendly if you stick to vegan chocolate sprinkles and use dairy-free milk. The best part is that a chia pudding recipe is loaded with nutrients. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and a range of vitamins and minerals like manganese and iron. You're also getting extra protein and magnesium from the peanut butter, while the banana adds potassium and carbohydrates. That's not to mention the calcium bonus if you use whole milk.
How to make chocolate peanut butter chia pudding
The recipe for chocolate peanut butter chia pudding is also incredibly simple to make, and it creates four servings that will last for up to five days in the fridge (you can freeze them too). Just stir mashed banana with peanut butter, a drizzle of maple syrup, some cocoa powder, and about ½ cup of chia seeds. Once everything is incorporated, slowly whisk in around two cups of milk, or a plant-based milk. Pour the mixture into containers or jars and leave in the fridge for at least four hours to thicken.
Whether you're vegan or not, a nut milk will compliment the flavors of this recipe well, and coconut milk will add some complexity. A spoon of vanilla extract is delicious too, and a pinch of salt will bring everything together nicely. Some yogurt is also an option if you want a thicker pudding or topping, as is protein powder (just make sure to add a little more milk if you opt for this).
For more intensity of flavor, add more cocoa powder or chocolate chips. If you're craving some crunch, top the pudding with chopped nuts or cacao nibs. A different nut butter, or powdered peanut butter, is fine too, and if any ingredient feels like it's too much, just lower the ratio. All that really matters is the chia seeds and milk, as the seeds will absorb the liquid and bind together to make a creamy, spoonable breakfast — or dessert, depending on your preference.