The Best Milk For Your Cereal When You're Avoiding Dairy

While you can eat handfuls of Cheerios or Frosted Flakes right out of the box, a bowl of cereal isn't complete without milk. Of course, dairy milk isn't your only option for this iconic duo. There are numerous types of plant-based milk to pour over your next bowl. But, which is the best for your cereal when you're avoiding dairy? No matter which breakfast cereal is your favorite, oat milk could be the creamy and versatile swap that you might end up liking more than dairy.

Oat milk should be your top choice for dairy-free milk since it best imitates the flavor and texture of cow's milk. With a thickness akin to whole milk, it also has a rich, slightly sweet flavor that mirrors dairy more closely than any other plant-based variety. The oat-based beverage is famous for its creaminess that bubbles and froths beautifully. Consequently, it's also the best plant-based milk for your coffee. You can kill two birds with one stone by topping your coffee off with leftovers you've poured over your morning cereal. What's more, oat milk is one of the most sustainable plant-based milks because of its minimal water usage and lower carbon footprint, as well as its soil benefits.

Oat milk brands abound, and we've tasted and ranked the best brands – our favorite is Minor Figures. If you want to save the money, however, oat milk is one of the easiest beverages to make from scratch.