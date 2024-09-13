The Milk Hack For A Sweeter Bowl Of Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one breakfast food that always comes with some contention. While some folks can appreciate its heartiness, other folks prefer to opt for something a little less fibrous — and if we're being honest, a little more tasty. That being said, you won't have to choose between a trusty bowl of oatmeal and a lighter, sugary bowl of cereal when you can fuse the two together. Next time you make a bowl of oatmeal, consider swapping out the milk or liquid for cereal milk instead.

Cereal milk is exactly what it sounds like: Milk that has been flavored with breakfast cereal. If you're going with the trendy overnight oats approach, you'll want to allocate enough time for your cereal's flavor to soak into your milk before you strain out the cereal pieces — or eat them. Then, add the same amount of cereal milk into your jar as you would regular milk and let the flavors meld overnight. You'll find that each bite is filled with the sweet, bright flavor of your cereal of choice. You could also use this hack for warmed oatmeal for a cozy breakfast bowl perfect for enjoying with Sunday morning cartoons running in the background.