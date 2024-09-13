The Milk Hack For A Sweeter Bowl Of Oatmeal
Oatmeal is one breakfast food that always comes with some contention. While some folks can appreciate its heartiness, other folks prefer to opt for something a little less fibrous — and if we're being honest, a little more tasty. That being said, you won't have to choose between a trusty bowl of oatmeal and a lighter, sugary bowl of cereal when you can fuse the two together. Next time you make a bowl of oatmeal, consider swapping out the milk or liquid for cereal milk instead.
Cereal milk is exactly what it sounds like: Milk that has been flavored with breakfast cereal. If you're going with the trendy overnight oats approach, you'll want to allocate enough time for your cereal's flavor to soak into your milk before you strain out the cereal pieces — or eat them. Then, add the same amount of cereal milk into your jar as you would regular milk and let the flavors meld overnight. You'll find that each bite is filled with the sweet, bright flavor of your cereal of choice. You could also use this hack for warmed oatmeal for a cozy breakfast bowl perfect for enjoying with Sunday morning cartoons running in the background.
Nostalgia steeped into every bite
There are tons of different cereals that you can select for this breakfast. It really all depends on the flavors you're looking to harness and how sweet you want things to be. If you like flavors that are a bit more subdued, try starting with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You'll get those familiar cinnamon notes, which will pair well with other popular oatmeal add-ins, like chia seeds or flax seeds. Or, you can go for all things chocolate by infusing Cocoa Pebbles with chocolate milk and using it as the base for your overnight oats. Finish it with a layer of chocolate shavings and you'll have a breakfast (or dessert) fit for your sweet tooth.
You don't have to use dairy milk for this recipe, either. Try plant-based milk for a dairy-free start to your morning. Or, try this hack for a chia pudding instead for a crunchier mouthfeel and extra fiber.