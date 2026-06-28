9 Grocery-Brand Snacks That Deserve More Attention

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There are plenty of grocery stores to patronize, and even more grocery-brand snacks to choose from. The snack aisle can feel overwhelming with so many options and dominating name brands. But there are plenty of incredible snacks from your favorite grocery store brands, too. If you're looking to find some non-name-brand items to add to your pantry, we've rounded up a handful of the best options. Not only that, but these are all underrated, meaning you might not have even known about them.

Each of these is delicious and deserves a little more recognition. Nearly every item is highly regarded in a previous Tasting Table taste test or article, which means that our writers have personally tried almost everything on this list to vouch for it (except for one that recently changed). That way, you know everything is good, and now you can narrow down what kind of snack mood you're in — sweet, savory, crunchy, chewy, there's a little bit of everything. If you have room in your cabinet, you might want to grab one of each!