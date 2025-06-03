19 Favorite Day Trail Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Road trip snacks can be so much fun. Back in the day, those snacks always included a big container of GORP (Good Ol' Raisins and Peanuts). Even now, I still like to have a good trail mix along for the ride. And when I say good, I mean I want a trail mix that tastes good whether I am eating it one piece at a time or throwing back a whole handful. While I've added a few ingredients to my GORP, I still aim for an appropriate balance of flavors — whether sweet and salty or savory and spicy.

So, when ranking these Favorite Day trail mixes from Target, that's exactly what I went looking for — a good blend of flavors, the option to pick and choose individual pieces or paw a handful, and something that would keep me road-trip satisfied from departure to destination. And I'm happy to say I've found some new favorites that will be joining me on future journeys.