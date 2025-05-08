The Beloved Brand Behind Costco's Peanut Butter Pretzels
Sometimes, when you're in the mood for a snack, you just want something small and noncommittal to pick on. Something easy to travel with, something to curb that salty and sweet craving at the same time. For many people, peanut butter pretzels are the answer to this hunger, especially the Costco kind. We agree that the Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels are a pantry must-have, but what's the mystery brand behind those savory snacks?
You can thank the beloved Utz/H.K. Anderson brand for its genius behind the Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels. Utz purchased the H.K Anderson name back in 2020 and acquired ownership of the brand's acclaimed peanut butter pretzel nuggets, including those sold under the Kirkland Signature name (since we all know that Kirkland Signature is the only store brand at Costco). Currently, Costco sells the popular peanut butter-filled pretzels in 55-ounce containers for just $11.99. Even in a bulk-sized container, these pretzels still disappear quickly.
Utz/H.K. Anderson are the reason Kirkland Signature's peanut butter pretzels are so crave-worthy
At the end of 2023, there was a three-month period where Costco unexpectedly pulled the iconic peanut butter pretzels from warehouse shelves. Confused customers on Reddit began sharing stories about trying to purchase the peanut butter pretzel nuggets only to be denied at the register, while other customers shared their worry that the little nuggets hadn't been spotted in days. Costco never made an official recall announcement or explained the pretzels' disappearance, but in December of that year, the tubs made their way back into Costco warehouses with new packaging that no longer displayed the H.K. Anderson name.
Utz is responsible for making a lot more than just the irresistible Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels. The brand makes a wide variety of potato chips (which we ranked from worst to best) and its own line of other pretzels (which topped our ranking of popular pretzel brands). In addition to H.K. Anderson, Utz also owns Zapp's, Boulder Canyon, On the Border, certain TGI Friday's snacks, and many more brands. The brand has been crafting well-seasoned snacks since 1921, and given its current supply partnership with Kirkland Signature, it looks like it doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.