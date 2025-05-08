The Beloved Brand Behind Costco's Peanut Butter Pretzels

Sometimes, when you're in the mood for a snack, you just want something small and noncommittal to pick on. Something easy to travel with, something to curb that salty and sweet craving at the same time. For many people, peanut butter pretzels are the answer to this hunger, especially the Costco kind. We agree that the Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels are a pantry must-have, but what's the mystery brand behind those savory snacks?

You can thank the beloved Utz/H.K. Anderson brand for its genius behind the Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels. Utz purchased the H.K Anderson name back in 2020 and acquired ownership of the brand's acclaimed peanut butter pretzel nuggets, including those sold under the Kirkland Signature name (since we all know that Kirkland Signature is the only store brand at Costco). Currently, Costco sells the popular peanut butter-filled pretzels in 55-ounce containers for just $11.99. Even in a bulk-sized container, these pretzels still disappear quickly.