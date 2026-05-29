Trader Joe's New Savory Snack Doesn't Last Long In My House
Trader Joe's has dozens of chip options, most of which are potato-based. As you browse the aisles, you can spot some outliers, like ones made from pita or apple. But there's a new item available at the grocery chain that caught my eye: Garlic Shrimp Chips. These are quite popular in various countries in Asia, where they go by different names. There's Vietnamese bánh phỔng tôm or kropek from the Philippines, and likely other iterations. So I bought the TJ's one and opened it in the car on the drive home. Wow! They are the perfect blend of savory and crunchy, creating a multi-dimensional sensory experience.
First, let's talk about the texture. These are made with a tapioca flour base, which creates a light, extremely crunchy consistency. But as you chew, they begin to melt in your mouth. Shrimp gives the chip a distinct seafood flavor, balanced with garlic and onion powder, parsley, dill, and chives. It's very herby and notably savory. It leaves a residue on the fingers, though, which means napkins are not an option; they're a necessity. Light in texture but bold in flavor, they're far too easy to eat.
For $3.99, you'll get a 3.5-ounce bag of chips, which admittedly doesn't seem like a lot. They're light and airy, so each bag contains about 3.5 servings — though it's easy to eat a couple in one sitting. Shrimp chips are the No. 1 best Asian snack alternative to buy when you have a hankering for chips, so you'll want to grab these on your next TJ's run.
What customers think of the chips and how they compare to name brands
I've tried a dozen shrimp products from Trader Joe's, and these chips would rank very high on my list. Other customers on Reddit seem to really enjoy the chips, too, with some saying they're "obsessed" and comparing them to prawn crackers. Those who adore shrimp chips and self-proclaim themselves as picky say that they love these. Overall, these chips generally seem to be regarded as a 10 out of 10, and hit on all the advertised marks — shrimp, garlic, and herbs.
There are some reviewers who say it needs more shrimp flavor or that it's not quite as tasty as name brands like Calbee, but the tapioca base is enticing for food and gluten sensitivities. And of course, you have some Trader Joe's customers who don't think they're very tasty. If you have an Asian market near you, I can definitely understand this sentiment. You can find some terrific brands on the aisles there and often at better prices than TJ's, which some people online point out.
However, not everyone has that option — either because they're out of stock at mainstream stores or unavailable in nearby markets. Some customers note they don't have access to specialty grocers like H-Mart or 99 Ranch, making Trader Joe's their most convenient choice. Others say the TJ's version is their first time trying a product like this, since comparable options aren't readily available where they live. The Trader Joe's Garlic Shrimp Chips offer an easy alternative, especially since they can be picked up during a regular grocery run without an extra stop. They're incredibly easy to devour, with the perfect savory touch that's neither too fishy nor too garlicky, making them among the most amazing TJ's finds from 2026.