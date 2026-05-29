Trader Joe's New Savory Snack Doesn't Last Long In My House

Trader Joe's has dozens of chip options, most of which are potato-based. As you browse the aisles, you can spot some outliers, like ones made from pita or apple. But there's a new item available at the grocery chain that caught my eye: Garlic Shrimp Chips. These are quite popular in various countries in Asia, where they go by different names. There's Vietnamese bánh phỔng tôm or kropek from the Philippines, and likely other iterations. So I bought the TJ's one and opened it in the car on the drive home. Wow! They are the perfect blend of savory and crunchy, creating a multi-dimensional sensory experience.

First, let's talk about the texture. These are made with a tapioca flour base, which creates a light, extremely crunchy consistency. But as you chew, they begin to melt in your mouth. Shrimp gives the chip a distinct seafood flavor, balanced with garlic and onion powder, parsley, dill, and chives. It's very herby and notably savory. It leaves a residue on the fingers, though, which means napkins are not an option; they're a necessity. Light in texture but bold in flavor, they're far too easy to eat.

For $3.99, you'll get a 3.5-ounce bag of chips, which admittedly doesn't seem like a lot. They're light and airy, so each bag contains about 3.5 servings — though it's easy to eat a couple in one sitting. Shrimp chips are the No. 1 best Asian snack alternative to buy when you have a hankering for chips, so you'll want to grab these on your next TJ's run.