12 Trader Joe's Shrimp Products, Ranked

I have been a long-time Trader Joe's shopper, and yeah, I'm always discovering new-to-me products. Whether you're seeking low-FODMAP items or Trader Joe's vegan desserts for the family, there's a little of everything in the limited aisles. I love peering at people's carts as I wait in line because they vary so greatly, and I always see something I never knew existed. Rather than finding inspiration from other carts, this time around, I decided to focus on all shrimp offerings I could find on TJ's website. Some items I saw online were not currently in stock at the store during my visit, so this seems to vary. Luckily, I found some other shrimpy options in the store to swap in.

That's to say, if anything on this list sounds particularly delicious to you, call your store before you visit to see if they have it in stock. This will certainly save you some time. After ingesting 12 items, I can safely say that some of these shrimp products left me severely underwhelmed, while others were so delicious I'd go back to buy multiple packs. I ranked the product based on the complexity of flavors, whether I could taste the ingredients and noted flavor profiles, the intrigue of the textures, and the overall value for the price. Discover the best and worst shrimp products that TJ's has to offer.