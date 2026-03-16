15 Best Trader Joe's Low-FODMAPs Finds

Following a low-FODMAP diet can be an effective way to manage digestive issues, especially for those with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. The acronym "FODMAP" stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. These are all types of carbohydrates that often get absorbed poorly in the small intestine, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. By temporarily cutting out foods high in FODMAPs, then gradually reintroducing them, many people are able to identify their specific triggers and develop a more personalized approach to managing their symptoms.

The low-FODMAP diet begins with an initial elimination phase, which is somewhat restrictive. During this stage, a wide range of everyday staples must be avoided, including onions, garlic, beans, certain dairy products, and wheat-based breads and cereals. That said, there are still plenty of foods you can enjoy. Proteins like meat, fish, and eggs are naturally low in FODMAPs, as are many grains like rice and quinoa. A variety of fruits and veggies are also allowed, including potatoes, tomatoes, strawberries, and oranges.

Grocery shopping on a low-FODMAP diet can be tricky, but amongst the sea of no-go products, there are some hidden gems that'll make your experience far smoother. And, Trader Joe's is a surprisingly great place to find them. In-store, you can pick up satisfying snacks, desserts, drinks, and meal starters that are all low in FODMAPs. Through careful research, we've hand-picked a selection of these versatile everyday products, confirming their low-FODMAP status with the help of various online resources. There's more information about our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, here are 15 delicious staples that'll make the FODMAP elimination phase significantly less boring.