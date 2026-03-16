15 Best Trader Joe's Low-FODMAPs Finds
Following a low-FODMAP diet can be an effective way to manage digestive issues, especially for those with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. The acronym "FODMAP" stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. These are all types of carbohydrates that often get absorbed poorly in the small intestine, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. By temporarily cutting out foods high in FODMAPs, then gradually reintroducing them, many people are able to identify their specific triggers and develop a more personalized approach to managing their symptoms.
The low-FODMAP diet begins with an initial elimination phase, which is somewhat restrictive. During this stage, a wide range of everyday staples must be avoided, including onions, garlic, beans, certain dairy products, and wheat-based breads and cereals. That said, there are still plenty of foods you can enjoy. Proteins like meat, fish, and eggs are naturally low in FODMAPs, as are many grains like rice and quinoa. A variety of fruits and veggies are also allowed, including potatoes, tomatoes, strawberries, and oranges.
Grocery shopping on a low-FODMAP diet can be tricky, but amongst the sea of no-go products, there are some hidden gems that'll make your experience far smoother. And, Trader Joe's is a surprisingly great place to find them. In-store, you can pick up satisfying snacks, desserts, drinks, and meal starters that are all low in FODMAPs. Through careful research, we've hand-picked a selection of these versatile everyday products, confirming their low-FODMAP status with the help of various online resources. There's more information about our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, here are 15 delicious staples that'll make the FODMAP elimination phase significantly less boring.
Gluten-Free White Sandwich Bread
Being free from wheat and dairy, Trader Joe's Gluten-Free White Sandwich Bread is a must-have for anyone following a low-FODMAP diet. The versatility of sliced white bread needs no explanation, and this trusty loaf will have you covered for breakfasts, lunches, and snacks during the elimination phase.
To craft a low-FODMAP sandwich, go for a classic combo of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a swipe of mayo. Or, go for shredded chicken, tuna, or sliced ham. Egg and mayo is another safe pick, and plenty of colorful veggies will make the cut, too, such as carrots, cucumber, and beets. If you fancy something a little more comforting, whip up a melty grilled cheese sandwich with low-lactose cheeses such as cheddar, Parmesan, or fontina. You can even enjoy a PB&J, providing you don't exceed a 2-tablespoon portion of peanut butter, and choose a FODMAP-safe jam (strawberry is generally a good option).
Plantain Chips
Trader Joe's Plantain Chips are a moreish, sweet-and-salty snack that'll help you keep things interesting during the restrictive early stages of the low-FODMAP diet. Made with just three ingredients (plantains, sunflower oil, and salt), these chips are a wholesome option. They're perfect for taking on the go, making an excellent addition to picnic spreads and packed lunches alike, and great for dunking, too.
Enjoy these chips as they come, layer them into sandwiches, or crush them up and scatter them over salad bowls. You can even use these crunchy snacks as a coating for fried chicken, where they create a gloriously crisp, golden exterior. Plantain chips will also pair beautifully with a wide range of dips such as hummus, cheese sauce, and salsa. Just make sure to check labels carefully if you're picking up a store-bought dip, as many will contain onion and garlic. Creating your own from scratch is often the best approach, where you can make use of nifty low-FODMAP hacks like swapping fresh garlic for garlic-infused oil.
Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups
A fun twist on the beloved peanut butter cup, these sweet, crunchy snacks are instead filled with creamy sunflower seed butter. On the outside is a thick layer of dark chocolate, which makes the cups feel incredibly indulgent and keeps things both dairy-free and low-FODMAP. The filling offers a balance of sweetness and saltiness, which beautifully complements the chocolate's slight bitterness, resulting in a treat that's rather hard to resist.
Each package comes with two large cups, so you can share one with a friend if you're feeling generous. And, much like traditional peanut butter cups, there are plenty of creative ways to use these sunflower-filled versions beyond snacking. Try stuffing them into low-FODMAP cookie dough or brownie batter, chopping them up and tossing them with popcorn, or scattering them over scoops of your favorite lactose-free ice cream.
Turkey Burgers
Turkey burgers are a fantastic high-protein base for building a hearty meal, and while many products contain high-FODMAP onion or garlic, Trader Joe's offers a wonderfully simple three-ingredient version that'll fit right into a low-FODMAP diet. The patties contain nothing more than turkey, salt, and rosemary extract, so there are no unnecessary additives in sight. According to Trader Joe's, including both white and dark turkey meat in the burgers makes them especially juicy and flavorful, and this is backed up by countless customer reviews.
To build a low-FODMAP turkey burger, choose an appropriate wheat-free bun, and reach for safe toppings, such as lettuce and sliced tomato. Sauces like ketchup, mayo, and mustard are also fine to use in small quantities. Piling the patties into a sandwich isn't the only approach to consider, however. Try crumbling the cooked turkey burgers into grain bowls or salads, or tossing them into tacos or burritos for a delicious protein boost.
Sparkling Strawberry Juice
Many sweet drinks are off limits when following the low-FODMAP diet. Some fruit juices, such as those made with apples or grapes, are naturally high in fructose, while many sodas and energy drinks contain high-FODMAP sweeteners. But, nestled in the Trader Joe's drinks aisle, there's a low-FODMAP hidden gem that'll satisfy those sweet cravings with a burst of refreshing, fruity goodness. This sparkling strawberry juice has no added sugars, and it's the ultimate summer sip.
Enjoy a fizzy glassful over ice, or transform the drink into a vibrant cocktail with the help of a few extra add-ins. Most distilled liquors, such as gin, vodka, and whiskey, are low-FODMAP, and fresh cucumber slices, strawberries, or mint leaves can all safely upgrade your boozy creation. For sweetening, maple syrup or simple white sugar are your best bets, and feel free to balance things out with a good squeeze of zesty lemon or lime juice.
Gluten-Free Egg Fettuccine Pasta
Eating low-FODMAP doesn't have to mean missing out on pasta night. With this fresh egg fettuccine, you can craft an elegant, restaurant-worthy dish, with just as much appeal as any FODMAP-laden alternative. This pasta is gluten-free, so it contains a medley of brown rice flour, potato starch, and tapioca starch instead of the usual wheat-based flour, and Trader Joe's proudly claims that "you'd never know it was gluten-free."
While common pasta sauce ingredients like onions, garlic, and cream are off the table, there are still plenty of tasty ways to dress the fettuccine up. A simple drizzle of garlic-infused olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan would go down a treat, and canned tomatoes also make an excellent base — perfect for enhancing with herbs like basil and oregano. There's no reason to avoid proteins like chicken and shrimp, and many veggies such as zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers can also be enjoyed in moderate, low-FODMAP servings.
Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix
The sweet, coconut-like flavor of ube has become the star of countless drinks and desserts in recent years, and Trader Joe's is continuing the hype with this irresistible ube mochi-inspired pancake and waffle mix. Amazingly, this product is both gluten-free and low-FODMAP, so grabbing a box is really a no-brainer if you're looking for a fun alternative to your usual wheat-based breakfast stack.
In the box, you'll find a dry ingredient mixture, made with a base of sweet rice flour and spiked with flavorful, purple-hued ube powder. To transform the mix into a smooth batter, you'll add eggs, water, and oil or butter, then cook the mixture in a skillet or waffle iron until golden and fluffy. Then, simply pile up your pancakes or waffles, and finish with low-FODMAP-friendly toppings, such as maple syrup, butter, fresh raspberries (up to a 1/3 cup serving), or lactose-free yogurt.
All Natural Fully Cooked Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Need a low-FODMAP, protein-packed breakfast but short on time? These already-cooked maple chicken breakfast sausages are a real time saver, and they taste fantastic too. There are no high-FODMAP additives lurking on the ingredients list here, just a blend of salt, paprika, maple syrup, and brown sugar, which gives the lean meat a delightful sweet and savory flavor.
To prep the sausages, give them a quick pan-fry or broil to heat them through, then serve them up with sides of your choice. You can easily build a decadent low-FODMAP breakfast plate by pairing the sausages with eggs, bacon, grilled tomato, and buttery slices of gluten-free toast. There's also the option to chop the sausages up and incorporate them into other recipes, such as omelets, casseroles, or breakfast burritos. And, they'll make a fitting addition to a stack of syrupy gluten-free waffles or pancakes.
Gluten-Free Breaded Shrimp
Despite its impressively crispy coating, this frozen breaded shrimp is in fact gluten-free and low-FODMAP, and it makes for a versatile addition to a wide range of dishes. On its website, Trader Joe's explains that the batter alternative is made with a mixture of coconut flour and tapioca starch. This approach yields that same satisfying crunch on the outside, while maintaining a delightfully tender, juicy interior.
The coated shrimp has already been lightly fried to crisp, golden perfection before it's packaged up, so it only requires a quick heat through before it's ready to enjoy. Breaded shrimp works brilliantly as an appetizer, perhaps dunked into some spicy mayo or low-FODMAP sweet chili sauce. It's also ideal for throwing into a stir-fry and serving atop a bed of fluffy white rice or chewy noodles. A leafy salad makes a great base for the shrimp, too, as do soft flour tortillas if you fancy building a batch of tacos. Veggie-wise, low-FODMAP green beans and broccoli (in moderate servings) make great accompaniments to the succulent shrimp.
Gone Bananas!
Another sweet snack that fits nicely into a low-FODMAP lifestyle is Trader Joe's Gone Bananas!. These bite-sized frozen rounds are thick slices of banana dipped in rich dark chocolate, and they're a simple yet seriously satisfying sweet treat. Because they're portioned into small pieces, they're also easy to enjoy in moderation, which is key with bananas, which are FODMAP-safe in servings up to 37 grams when ripe.
Straight from the freezer, Gone Bananas! have a fruity, ice-cream-like center and a crisp chocolate shell, and they're great as a quick dessert on their own. But there's plenty of opportunity to get creative with these frozen snacks. Try tossing them over scoops of lactose-free ice cream with fresh fruits like blueberries, chopped pineapple, or kiwi. Or, blend the chocolatey bananas into a low-FODMAP smoothie with complementary ingredients like peanut butter or strawberries. You can also chop them up and scatter them onto pancakes or waffles for a decadent breakfast topping.
Bamba Peanut Snacks
If you're craving something savory and crunchy, Trader Joe's Bamba Peanut Snacks are another excellent low-FODMAP option to keep on hand. The airy puffs are made with a handful of simple ingredients (peanut butter, corn grits, sunflower oil, and salt) and offer a gloriously light, melt-in-the-mouth texture that'll have you reaching for more. They're similar to cheese puffs in appearance, but in place of a cheesy coating, each crispy morsel is packed with salty, nutty goodness, which also makes these higher in protein than many other puffed snacks.
A top-tier snack in their own right, these peanut puffs will liven up lunchboxes, picnics, and movie nights alike. They'll also pair well with a variety of other low-FODMAP snacks. Try building a grazing board with cubes of cheddar cheese, cured meats, and fresh red grapes, or serving the Bamba snacks with a spicy peanut butter, lime juice, and soy sauce dip, to continue the nutty theme.
Salted White Corn Tortilla Chips
A bag of Trader Joe's Salted Tortilla Chips is another low-FODMAP find worth adding to your cart. These classic chips keep things straightforward with a short ingredient list and subtle, salty flavor. So, you can enjoy the crisp, golden rounds without worrying about any sneaky high-FODMAP ingredients.
Thanks to their sturdy texture, these tortilla chips are ideal for scooping up low-FODMAP dips. A simple homemade salsa made with canned tomatoes, garlic-infused oil, diced jalapeños, and fresh lime is always a safe bet. Guacamole also works well in moderate portions, particularly when made without onions and garlic. For a more indulgent snack, try pairing the chips with melted cheddar cheese or a creamier yogurt- or mayo-based dip (lactose-free if necessary).
Of course, tortilla chips aren't just for dipping. They can also be used as a crunchy topping for salads, chilis, and casseroles, crushed up to make a breadcrumb alternative, or transformed into an epic nacho stack.
Chile Lime Seasoning Blend
When avoiding onion and garlic, building flavor with alternative aromatics and seasonings is key, and this Chile Lime Seasoning Blend certainly packs a punch. The spice mixture consists of dried peppers, lime juice powder, salt, citric acid, and rice concentrate, making it low-FODMAP and perfect for injecting warmth into your everyday cooking.
The bright, citrusy notes of this seasoning make it exceptionally versatile. It works brilliantly added to meats and seafood, such as chicken, pork, salmon, and shrimp. You can toss it with veggies like potatoes, carrots, or broccoli before roasting, or sprinkle it over freshly boiled rice with a squeeze of lime for a fuss-free, spicy upgrade. This seasoning blend can also enhance low-FODMAP dips and sauces, bringing savory depth in the absence of high-FODMAP aromatics. And, you can even use it to jazz up cocktails and mocktails. Just add a pinch to the rim of a margarita-style glass, and pour in your favorite low-FODMAP sip.
Gluten-Free Madeleine Cookies
Yes, you can still enjoy bakery-style treats on a low-FODMAP diet, and these Gluten-Free Madeleine Cookies provide all of that buttery, cakey goodness you've been craving. Madeleines are golden, shell-shaped cookies with a wonderfully light, tender texture. Typically, they're made with wheat flour, but Trader Joe's version swaps this out for gluten-free alternatives, resulting in a FODMAP-friendly product.
These little cookies are incredibly moreish, boasting an indulgent feel without being too rich. Savor them with a steaming mug of tea or coffee for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up, or serve them as a light dessert. If you're feeling fancy, feel free to dress them up with some low-FODMAP extras. Consider dunking the madeleines into melted dark chocolate and scattering them with chopped nuts such as pecans, peanuts, or walnuts before leaving the coating to set. They can also be broken up and scattered over lactose-free ice cream or yogurt to create a quick, elegant dessert bowl.
Chicken Broth Concentrate
Many store-bought chicken broths aren't suitable for a low-FODMAP diet, since they tend to include onion as standard, and that's where Trader Joe's Chicken Broth Concentrate comes in handy. These convenient sachets provide rich, savory depth in compact form, with rosemary extract providing those all-important aromatic notes while keeping things low-FODMAP. Just stir a packet into a cupful of hot water, and you'll have a deeply flavorful chicken broth ready to use in an instant.
It might not seem like the most exciting addition to your cart, but this versatile ingredient is a reliable staple for preparing low-FODMAP soups, stews, and risottos. If you're cooking rice or quinoa, consider adding a splash of the broth to the cooking liquid, or replacing the water altogether to give the fluffy grains a hit of savory flavor. The prepared broth is also useful for deglazing the skillet when crafting pan sauces for chicken or pork, or pouring into simple one-pot meals to add meaty complexity to your chosen medley of carbs, proteins, and veggies.
Methodology
These products were chosen based on online recommendations from a range of low-FODMAP-focused websites and forum threads. To ensure that each pick was indeed safe for the elimination phase of the low-FODMAP diet, we plugged the ingredients into the Monash FODMAP app, which provides accurate, up-to-date information on a vast array of food and branded products. We opted for a mixture of snacks, sweet treats, drinks, and dinner-time staples with the aim of covering all bases and helping shoppers feel confident in what to buy, proving that eating low-FODMAP doesn't have to be as restrictive as it may seem.