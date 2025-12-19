10 Asian Snacks That Make Great Potato Chip Alternatives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want something crunchy beyond ordinary potato chips, there's a whole world of Asian snacks out there to tempt your tastebuds. We've found several categories of Asian snack alternatives to potato chips that may be as close as your nearest Asian market. Although, others might require an online purchase or even hunting down a recipe to make at home. Still, all of them have one thing in common with potato chips: savory flavors and satisfying crunch.

Crunchy snacks cross cultural boundaries so easily because the noise we hear when we crunch them tricks our caveman brain into thinking we're getting fresher and therefore healthier food (think crunchy versus soggy apples or celery). That's not to say that all these crunchy snacks are healthy or unhealthy, but the crunch will be just as satisfying as that of a potato chip. Plus, you'll get to experience new flavors and textures. In fact, you just might find a new favorite.

The Asian snacks on our list include chips, crackers, fried flatbreads, snack mixes, and even fried noodles with a wide variety of flavors and spices. So, if you're ready to expand your crunchy snack horizons beyond the humble potato chip, you'll want to take a look at these 10 satisfying and tasty Asian snacks and figure out which you want to try.