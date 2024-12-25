The Best Type Of Pasta To Fry Up For A Crunchy Snack

Fresh pasta is chewy and tender, but that's not the only texture in its repertoire. Fried pasta, known as pasta frittata is a common way that Italian households repurpose leftover pasta. And if you haven't tried it, you're missing out! While any type of pasta can be fried into a crunchy snack, we consulted Matthew Cutolo, third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn for his favorite pasta shapes to fry up.

He was enthusiastic about the whole idea, saying, "One of my all time favorite dishes and one that reminds me of my childhood is fried pasta." He has a firm favorite shape, too. "Penne or rigatoni work great for frying in the pan. Every year for Christmas dinner my mother and I always make extra pasta so we have leftovers for the next day to fry up in the pan!"

Known for their cylindrical shapes and ridged exteriors, penne and rigatoni can be even more texturally appealing when fried. The ridges become more defined with charred crests creating a toasty, smoky finish. Plus, their tubular shapes are the perfect vessel to scoop up and retain your favorite dipping sauce. Even if you're eating them plain with seasonings and a sprinkling of parmesan, the hollow center somehow makes them even crunchier and more satisfying to snack on. Go for your favorite grocery-store pasta brand, or save a shopping trip and order in bulk online. We like these durum wheat Barilla rigatoni and Barilla penne for their budget-friendly prices and quality ingredients.

