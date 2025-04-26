20 Indian Snacks You Absolutely Must Try

You may have heard of aromatic platters of biryani, and perhaps you love dipping your puffy naan bread in butter chicken. But while India's cuisine is synonymous with bold, flavor-packed dishes and mouth-watering desserts, such as Indian mithai, one area of the culinary landscape of India remains under-explored: the bright, enticing world of Indian snacks.

Just stroll down the snack aisle in any Indian specialty store, and you'll be spoiled by choices: Should you stock up on flaky khari biscuits to dip in chai, or grab multiples of the highly munchable chivda? Real talk: You already know just one packet isn't going to cut it. There are also gluten-free snack options to be considered — jowar puffs, anyone? — and high-protein makhana for those looking to eat healthier. Regardless of what you choose, one thing is for certain: After sampling some of these must-try Indian snacks, you won't be able to go back to plain ol' potato chips again.