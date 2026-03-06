12 Aldi Trail Mixes, Ranked

Despite its name, you don't have to save trail mix for a hike. These mixes are calorically dense, so you don't necessarily want to eat a huge bag in one setting, but they can offer sustenance, no matter whether you're on the trail or on the couch. Trail mix is usually a mix of nuts, dried fruit, chocolate, or other ingredients, and while it's not difficult to craft your own (like a scrumptious pumpkin spice trail mix), it's still nice to buy a pack once in a while. There's no better place to do so than Aldi, which has many options based on your desired ingredients.

I found 11 in stock at my store (all from Aldi's Southern Grove brand), but yours may have more depending on your location's availability. I selected one of everything my shop had on the shelves to separate the best from the mediocre — none were bad, luckily, but some were underwhelming. I based my ranking on taste, harmony of included ingredients, texture, and a sprinkle of my own personal preferences. Some of these have a delicious balance, while others are overrun with one ingredient or a bit bland. Let's discover the best from the blah!