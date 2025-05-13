Aldi's Worst Salty Snack Is A Major Disappointment For Cheese Lovers

Aldi started in Germany but has since become a favorite stateside for its cheap and tasty store-brand products. Aldi's snack selection is especially beloved, but you might be overwhelmed with such a wide variety of options. To help you narrow down the choice we taste tested and ranked some of Aldi's popular salty snacks. As a result, there is one salty snack that you should strike off your shopping list: Southern Grove Cheddar Crunch Trail Mix.

The Southern Grove Cheddar Crunch Trail mix consists of four different types of nuts and seeds with chunks of cheese thrown in. Of course, nuts are a common addition to cheese boards, offering an equally rich and savory treat with a crunchy contrast to complement any type of cheese. Furthermore, cheese is a popular ingredient that coats or infuses many snacks, from chips to crackers. Unfortunately, the cheddar cheese in this Southern Grove trail mix neither coats the mix nor does it melt in your mouth. Cheese lovers will be majorly disappointed by the globular chunks of dehydrated cheese scarcely strewn throughout the bag of mixed nuts and seeds. The name of the trail mix implies that cheese is a leading theme; you might imagine that the nuts have been tossed in cheese powder for a sharp, cheesy burst with every mouthful of crunchy nuts. But no. Instead, the Southern Grove Cheddar Crunch Trail mix has just a few cheese hunks, added almost as an afterthought. Even more disappointing than the scarcity of the cheddar was its texture. Dehydrating the cheesy chunks ruined their texture, transforming a chewy, creamy consistency into stale, dried-out bites.