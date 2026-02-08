5 Aldi Jalapeño Products To Pick Up On Your Next Trip And 2 To Avoid

Sometimes you just want to spice up your life — literally. In those instances, a chile pepper like jalapeño ought to do the trick. This type of pepper is known for its green hue (although it can turn red if you leave it on the plant long enough) and approachable heat level. It carries spice, but it's not as likely to set your tongue on fire as peppers like habanero or Scotch Bonnet. And a prime place to grab a handful of hot picks at competitive prices is Aldi.

I found seven jalapeño-infused items at my local store (you may be able to locate more or others based on stock and availability). You can spot some of the options on Aldi's website if you want to go in with a list. I tested out the spicy products to see which ones are most worth keeping stocked at home, and luckily, the majority of them were pretty tasty.

I based my judgments mostly on flavor, delivery of the advertised ingredients, value, and whether it's something I'd recommend to the average Aldi customer. Only a couple slightly missed the mark, but nothing was egregious. Come with me and let's dive into the world of Aldi's jalapeño products.