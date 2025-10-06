17 Aldi Fall 2025 Products, Ranked
Fall might just be the best time of year for seasonal products. Pumpkin pie, heartier dinners with plenty of herbs and spices, soup season ... there's so much to love.
If you, like me, also find so much to love about shopping at Aldi, then you're going to want to know what seasonal fall products to pick up and which to pass on. With such an influx, you have to get selective. So for this article, I took a trip and bought almost every fall food product to rank them from worst to best.
To create this ranking, I appraised the products on a variety of factors: taste, texture, freshness, and how well they nailed the fall flavor. But most importantly, I ranked them based on how likely I was to tell a friend to grab the product before fall ends. So which do you need to keep an eye out for, and which can you leave on the shelves? Let's find out.
17. Maple French Toast Bagels
Now there is one fall flavor I love above all others and will always prioritize in a purchase: maple. I adore maple syrup, maple candy, maple anything, so I was excited to see a few maple-flavored products at Aldi this autumn. I also love French toast (who doesn't?). So these Maple French Toast Bagels seemed basically made for me.
I toasted half and left the other as is, and added a bit of butter so I could best taste the bagel itself. Unfortunately, I couldn't taste much in the bagel itself at all. I wish I could say these had the maple flavor I love so much, but I couldn't find any, nor anything particularly French toast-y. When it comes down to it, these bagels were just extremely bland and disappointing. Sad news for maple lovers: These bagels were by far my least favorite Aldi product of the haul.
16. Pumpkin Caramel Danish Kringle
This next product was the most intimidating one of the bunch: a Pumpkin Caramel Kringle. It's a ring of Danish pastry — yes, think the pastry used in a classic Sunday morning Danish with cream cheese or strawberry filling — with a caramel-laced pumpkin-spiced filling and caramel drizzle.
The first thing I thought when I took that first bite was, "Huh, this doesn't taste very fresh." And that's not a great first impression. The pastry has an amazing texture, dense and decadent, with layers and layers of pie-like pumpkin filling. But overall, the whole thing just tasted stale. It's also incredibly sweet, and I really wanted a cup of black coffee to cut away at that decadence a bit. I enjoyed it more after I warmed it up in the microwave for around 10 seconds, but still, it was too much for me. I would not get this kringle again.
15. Apple Cinnamon Muffins
I am a big, big fan of muffins. I love making them and I love eating them, from my own kitchen or from a local bakery, but rarely from a grocery store. I have high standards for baked goods, as a baker myself.
These had a strong, robust apple and cinnamon aroma when I opened the package. I also appreciated the bit of streusel on top. To give them the best chance, I popped mine in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it up, and had softened butter on hand. And the verdict was simply ... not bad. My muffin was nice and moist, but I wished it had actual pieces of apple in it rather than just a slightly artificial apple flavor throughout. They were also too sweet and cake-like for me. I was bored after only the second bite, honestly. I think these would be a hit with kids, but not with me.
14. Apple Pie Sandwich Cremes
If you love Oreos but also love Aldi, Oreo is currently selling Apple Pie A La Mode Sandwich Cookies, and I found these Apple Pie Sandwich Cremes at Aldi. I have no proof that these are the same cookie, but I can say that if you're looking for an apple-flavored cookie that looks and tastes a lot like an Oreo, but from Aldi, you're covered.
The cookie part of these tastes like an apple-forward golden butter cookie — only with lots of chemicals. I couldn't quite get past the artificial flavor, no matter how much I wanted to love them. The cream filling helps because it has a smoother, subtler apple pie flavor, but I could still taste something off-putting when I put the whole cookie together. These are also extremely sweet. Overall, they were not for me. Maybe Oreo's version of apple pie sandwich cookies is better, or maybe apple pie should stay in a buttery, flaky crust.
13. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Bites
First things first: these are so stinking cute. You get 12 tiny little pumpkin cakes with a crumb topping and ribbons of cream cheese peeking through — what's not to love? They also smelled divine when I popped open the container. Still, I didn't expect all that much, especially when I have high standards for anything pumpkin. I thought they'd be cute and not much else. I was half-right.
If you like coffee cake, you'll at the very least appreciate these. They are soft and moist, which is great, and the cream cheese helps in that department (though I think they could have used more cream cheese). Only lightly spiced, I did find that whatever spices were used tasted a bit stale and left an odd aftertaste. They're not perfect, but if your favorite way to eat a baked good is in coffee-cake form and you also love pumpkin, these will suit you just fine.
12. Apple Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausages
Bacon or sausages, that is the question. Or, at least, that is a breakfast question of major importance, alongside how you want your eggs (fried, scrambled, or my personal favorite, poached). If sausage is your preferred breakfast meat, and fall is your preferred season, you might want to try these Aldi Maple Apple Chicken Sausages.
I cooked these sausages in my air fryer, like I cooked pretty much any item that needed to be cooked for this ranking. They turned out juicy with a slightly chewy casing and edges. The meat is not savory in these; chicken sausage has a subtler flavor than pork, and the maple plus the apple made them mellow and sweet. I'd say these are ideal if you want a mild breakfast sausage that goes well with other maple-y foods, such as syrup-drenched pancakes or waffles. But they didn't overly impress me, either.
11. Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Aldi didn't have a ton of savory fall products when I went, so I picked up everything I could find that wasn't pumpkin-spice-flavored. That included these Buffalo Cauliflower bites, which come in frozen florets with a packet of barbecue sauce to pour on top after cooking.
The florets came in various sizes, which meant I got tiny, crispy little bites and also more sizable nuggets to sink my teeth into and mop up the maximum amount of sauce. All sizes came out of the air fryer well-crisped, which was an absolute requirement. The florets themselves were still silky but not squishy or too soft. I was pleasantly surprised by how generously each bite was seasoned; the parsley and paprika listed in the ingredients did a lot of good. The provided Buffalo sauce wasn't the best I've ever tried, so if you're serious about purchasing these, I'd advise you to add a better Buffalo sauce instead.
10. Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix
I enjoy a good flavored trail mix. A basic one — with almonds, peanuts, M&M's, and raisins — is all well and good, but a themed one? Sign me up. And that's great, because Aldi is offering a Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix that includes pumpkin spice mini cups, butter toffee peanuts, cinnamon pecan halves, pumpkin spice clusters, and yogurt-flavored raisins.
I tried the pumpkin spice mini cups first, which look like tiny white chocolate Reese's cups. They, sadly, did not taste good at all. I couldn't figure out if it was supposed to be flavored like yogurt, white chocolate, or vanilla, and no matter which, the pumpkin spices made the cups taste like sawdust. Meanwhile, those butter toffee peanuts are to die for. So, overall? I'd say it's pretty good. If you get a solid handful, those weird pumpkin spice cups just melt into the background, and you get some gorgeous, savory nuts and raisins.
9. Caramel Apple Granola
There are so many ways to enjoy granola. Honestly, I think it's one of the most versatile snacks ever. Eat it plain, in milk, on yogurt, even scatter some on top of a fall salad, anything goes. So to taste test this Caramel Apple Granola, I first tried it dry and straight from the bag, then I added it to kefir.
I loved this granola. It has a fresh apple flavor, not at all artificial or stale, that almost makes the granola taste like it's bursting into apple cider on your tongue. There are also pleasant chunks of dried apples that don't detract from the crisp texture, only adding additional apple flavor. And I found that the caramel was subtle, a hint that brought everything together. This granola also held up nicely in my kefir, keeping its crunch and flavor. If you're looking for a fun fall twist on your typical granola, I would recommend this one.
8. Maple Flavored Roasted Cashews
Remember what I said about loving maple-flavored foods? Well, here is a second attempt at impressing me. Aldi had a few different flavored cashews available, including pumpkin spice and chocolate peanut butter, but these were calling my name. I also happen to love cashews. So did these Maple Flavored Roasted Cashews disappoint me as much as the Maple French Toast Bagels did? Absolutely not. I loved these.
The cashews in this bag are crunchy and rich, as well as fresh-tasting (nuts actually go bad sooner than many people think they do). They are lightly dipped in a maple sugar mixture that's slightly sweet and decently salty. Most critically, it's bursting with maple flavor. I also found myself wanting to keep reaching for one more handful. They are going with me to the office tomorrow as an afternoon pick-me-up at my desk, and they're going to hit the spot.
7. Sliced Pumpkin Spice Brioche
Now, brioche bread is, in my opinion, one of the peerless queens of the bread kingdom. Soft, buttery, eggy, and slightly sweet, it's everything to me. It can be the perfect hamburger bun or the perfect cinnamon bun, and in this case, a braided Pumpkin Spice Brioche loaf. Needless to say, I was looking forward to this one.
Each slice has a velvety crumb in a pale orange color (not artificial) that invokes the season. It's soft and fresh when eaten as is, and when I toasted it, everything became flaky and tender with lightly crisped edges. There are small ripples of pumpkin spice filling throughout that give it a custardy element for even more luxuriousness. The pumpkin spice flavor is subtle, for sure, but it becomes stronger when the bread is toasted. I really liked it and think it would make an amazing French Toast.
6. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese
Growing up, you know what was a rare and coveted treat? Strawberry cream cheese. Yes, if our typical plain cream cheese had a new flavor, I would be happy as a clam. Simpler times. But still, why not get a little excited by a fun twist on something you already know and love? So I accessed a bit of that nostalgia ... and I ended up loving it.
This cream cheese is smooth and tangy like all cream cheese should be, but also has a robust pumpkin spice flavor (and it made those dull French Toast Bagels a million times better). I didn't see any spices listed in the ingredients, but Aldi got fall-spice flavor in there; it comes through and makes this spread taste warm, cozy, and nostalgic. I want to try this cream cheese on every fall baked good now; it pulls everything together.
5. Bavarian Soft Pretzels
I don't have soft pretzels often, but when I do, I'm so happy about it. Aldi's Bavarian Soft Pretzels are a product of Germany, too, so I was extra happy to get to try them. I baked these in the air fryer until crispy, because I love when a pretzel has a bit of a golden-brown bite to it. The inside is soft but a bit dense and chewy, while the outside ended up fabulously crusty. And they had a fair amount of that almost tangy flavor.
The box also includes what's probably the single most important part of a good soft pretzel: big crystals of salt. Though I will say, the salt was pretty difficult to get to stick. I had to keep trying to reapply it. But what stuck took these to the next level. If you love soft pretzels, I definitely enjoyed Aldi's more than most others I've tried.
4. Maple Pecan Pie Coffee
Okay, here's the thing. I have a Keurig. I've been through many phases of coffee-making, from French press to basic drip. But sometimes you can't beat the convenience of a Keurig. It does mean that I'm a little limited when it comes to variety, so I always get excited when I see an interesting flavored K-Cup coffee. This Maple Pecan Pie option at Aldi looked perfect.
As far as consistency goes, it's no different than many Keurig blends; a little thin, a little watery, and less full-bodied than some other coffee makers would brew. But as far as flavor goes, Aldi nailed it. The maple flavor is light and subtle but brings a bit of sweetness and warmth, and the hint of nutty pecan works wonderfully. It's smooth, slightly complex, and mostly a pleasant way to add some autumn flavor to your coffee. As a maple lover, I approve.
3. Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese
The first thing I tasted when I took a bite of this goat cheese was the tart tanginess of the cranberries that the cheese is rolled in. They keep their juiciness and melt into the cheese beautifully, meaning that altogether, everything melts in your mouth. The hint of cinnamon is warming and brings a touch of sweetness, as well as a touch of fall flair. Then, at the core, is that delicious, smooth, creamy goat cheese itself, also naturally tangy, like the cranberries are.
It's a match made in heaven and an excellent way to eat goat cheese. I'd eat this with a spoon, scooped out of the package, but if you want to be more sophisticated, go ahead and spread it on a what cracker. Or add it to an autumn-inspired salad with candied pecans and arugula. Or ... the list goes on and on. This is the perfect fall soft cheese!
2. Maple Leaf Creme Cookies
Now you might be thinking, "By now, aren't you getting really tired of maple-flavored foods?" And the answer is ... I was getting there. When I tried these Maple Leaf Creme Cookies, I was almost at my maple limit. But I tried not to let that get in the way of me being unbiased when taste-testing these cookies, and let me tell you, that wasn't hard because these are delicious.
You eat with your eyes first, and these cookies are, in my eyes, a feast. They aren't just shaped like a maple leaf, but a deeply detailed maple leaf with all the trimmings. Moving on to actually eating them, you get light and crisp, maple-scented butter cookies surrounding a decent amount of almost fluffy maple creme filling. Essentially, these are the perfect cookies. I can recommend them to anyone who likes maple and cookies; it's that easy.
1. Maple Sweet Potato Chips
Now we all know that I love maple, but that's not why I picked up these Maple Sweet Potato chips from Aldi. Actually, I picked them up because I love sweet potatoes: sweet potato fries, chips, anything with sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes is fine by me. And as I expected, these chips were great.
One thing I loved about these is that they are cut very thin. They are almost delicate, but still crisp, and sometimes crunchy when you get one that's folded over on itself. While you're eating them, they dissolve in your mouth until you're left with buttery maple goodness. And yes, they do have a strong taste of maple syrup. I'd say they're on the right side of too sweet, aided by the salty finish. Final verdict: I loved these chips. The worst part about them was that the bag didn't have enough in it.
Methodology
Ranking a wide variety of different food products, from sausages to trail mix to Danish kringle, can be like comparing apples to oranges. It's tough to put goat cheese next to granola and say which one is better. That's why my primary concern while doing this ranking was appraising each product individually, considering its pros and cons, then asking myself if I'd choose that product over the last product I tasted when picking up something festive to top off my usual grocery list items.
I judged general taste, texture or consistency, freshness (all products were purchased well before their expiration date), and if the promised fall flavor profile was achieved. Then I considered what product I was most likely to recommend to a friend if they asked me, "Which seasonal fall product should I buy from Aldi if I can only get one?" Then asked that question again, process of elimination, with the remaining products.